The number of people with diabetes in the region is predicted to increase by 86% to 136 million by 2045[2].

Cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases are closely interlinked, and can impact each other, causing a substantial burden on patients.[3],[4],[5]

Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche Diagnostics are partnering to raise awareness of this significant interconnection and advocate for an integrated approach to disease management, aimed at improving patient outcomes in the UAE.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading research-driven biopharmaceutical companies, and Roche Diagnostics, a world leader in biotechnology, recently signed an agreement to raise awareness on cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CRM) conditions in the UAE to help reduce the burden of interconnected CRM diseases and improve patient outcomes. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed in Dubai sets a focus on highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and calling for a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to CRM disease management.

CRM conditions affect over one billion people worldwide, making them the leading cause of mortality[6]. These diseases are interconnected, co-exist, and can amplify one another, resulting in a significant burden on patients' lives[7]. In light of this connection, the agreement between Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche Diagnostics comes to shed light on the importance of adopting a collaborative and holistic approach. This agreement aims to raise awareness on CRM diseases in their early stages and protect patients from interlinked consequences that could impact the health of their heart, kidneys and metabolic system.

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for the Near East & UAE region, said, “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to improving the lives of people living with CRM conditions. As a research-driven company that firmly believes in partnering for success; our collaboration with Roche Diagnostics is poised to raise awareness of these conditions in the UAE and help reduce the burden of these interconnected diseases. This partnership will also contribute to solidifying Boehringer Ingelheim’s purpose of transforming lives today, and for generations to come.”

Mohammad Al Omari, Head of Diagnostics United Arab Emirates, Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO, said, "Timely and precise diagnostics illuminate the path to effective treatment and serve as the cornerstone for proactive healthcare strategies, fostering a future where early intervention becomes synonymous with improved patient outcomes. As a leading and trusted partner in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), we strongly believe partnerships like this one with Boehringer Ingelheim are key to better patient outcomes and healthier communities."

Dr. Marjan Maghami, Medical Director at Boehringer Ingelheim for the Near East & UAE region, said, “Our collaboration with Roche Diagnostics aims to underscore the importance of early diagnosis and encourage a shift towards a mindset that recognizes the interconnectivity of CRM diseases and treats them accordingly.”

Through a proactive approach, the partnership will extend beyond the UAE to encompass additional countries in the region ensuring a broader impact on communities. Both companies are committed to taking decisive steps towards a future where communities are more aware of the importance of early diagnosis within the CRM disease space.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice. In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work. In the Middle East, Roche offers comprehensive pharmaceutical and diagnostic expertise through the relevant and appropriate channels in 14 countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. For more information, please visit www.roche-middleeast.com

