The restored heritage house, set to open in the first quarter of 2026, adds to Shurooq’s world-class cultural hospitality portfolio.

Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), recently visited Al Bait Al Westi, a historic home in the Heart of Sharjah that has been restored and adaptively repurposed by Shurooq as an events and cultural venue, following its completion and handover in the first quarter of 2026.

The visit focused on ensuring that the design integrity, restoration works, and readiness planning remain aligned with Shurooq’s approach to developing destinations that reflect Sharjah’s long-term priorities, particularly in cultural preservation, the adaptive reuse of heritage assets, and the delivery of meaningful visitor and community experiences.

Al Bait Al Westi: A rich history and an exciting future

Al Bait Al Westi is one of three houses that belonged to Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr bin Khlaid Al Qasimi who was the Ruler of Sharjah from 1924 to 1951.The house sits between Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) and Al Bait Al Gharbi, which is why it came to be known as Al Bait Al Westi or ‘the Middle House’. The house was restored in the 1990s and used for various purposes. It is distinguished by its spacious central courtyard and its two-storey architectural structure.

The restored and repurposed Al Bait Al Westi will complement the wide range of amenities currently offered by Shurooq’s boutique heritage hotel in Heart of Sharjah - The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, and The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim. The offerings of Al Bait Al Westi include a central courtyard, reception areas, a banquet hall, a lecture hall, meeting rooms, communal spaces, and back-of-house facilities. Boasting these comprehensive facilities, this new venue will accommodate a wide range of event formats while also preserving the scale, character, and architectural identity of the original house, fully reflecting Shurooq’s ethos of adaptive reuse of heritage assets.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah & The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim is a GHM Ltd. managed property within the Heart of Sharjah. Under the same management, Al Bait Al Westi will serve as a dedicated venue for cultural programmes, institutional gatherings, private events, and community engagement, reinforcing Heart of Sharjah’s role as a living heritage district.

Leadership engagement aligned with Sharjah’s cultural and heritage development priorities

The Shurooq Chairperson’s site visit to Al Bait Al Westi is part of the authority’s structured engagement process, through which heritage and hospitality projects are reviewed at key stages to ensure they remain aligned with approved timelines, quality benchmarks, conservation principles, and sustainability considerations. This process underpins the development of a balanced portfolio of cultural destinations in Sharjah that strengthen placemaking, enrich community life, and support sustainable tourism.

During the visit, Her Highness also toured “House 49” of The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim, a café and book-centred space that forms part of Heart of Sharjah’s wider heritage hospitality offering. Adapted within a preserved coral stone house and organised around a central internal courtyard built around an existing palm tree, the space reflects Shurooq’s approach to reviving historic homes as living, accessible destinations. The project draws on traditional Emirati architectural principles while introducing contemporary elements that enhance public access and everyday use. The initiative aims to ensure that Sharjah’s architectural heritage is not only preserved, but meaningfully reactivated for today’s community and future generations to experience and engage with.

Further updates regarding completion milestones, operational readiness, and the official opening date will be announced in due course.

