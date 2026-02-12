DUBAI, UAE: Zeroe, a data platform for sustainability and impact, today announced a strategic partnership with Emicool, a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, to deploy ESG data intelligence within a single-governed system across Emicool facilities. The partnership reflects Emicool’s continued progression in ESG maturity, advancing from reporting and compliance toward integrated, decision-ready ESG management.

By consolidating ESG data across operations and value chains, Emicool is strengthening its ability to monitor performance, manage risk, and deliver consistent and credible disclosures aligned with investor and regulatory expectations.

Over recent years, Emicool has built strong internal ESG capabilities, including audited greenhouse gas inventories, formal governance mechanisms, and disciplined data management processes. This partnership represents the next phase of that journey, focused on scale, analytical depth, and year-round visibility, with ESG information increasingly positioned as a core management input.

Dr. Adib El Moubadder, Chief Executive Officer of Emicool, said, “At Emicool, ESG has evolved from reporting to governance and now to intelligence. This partnership builds on the strong foundations we have established and enables us to further embed ESG into decision making, transparency, and accountability, supporting long-term value creation.”

Ezzeddine Jradi, Head of Sustainability and Business Excellence Officer at Emicool, added, “Sustainability at Emicool is no longer an annual reporting exercise. It is an operating capability. Our focus has been on building governance, data discipline, and internal capacity so ESG information is trusted, comparable, and actionable. This partnership is a natural next step in that journey.”

“Emicool demonstrates what ESG maturity looks like in practice, moving beyond compliance checklists to treat sustainability data with the same operational rigor as financial data. They've built the foundations, and now they're ready to unlock the intelligence layer. That's exactly the type of partner Zeroe is built for,” said Farouk Jivani, CEO of Zeroe.

The partnership establishes a scalable foundation to support evolving regulatory requirements, sustainable finance initiatives, and performance linked ESG objectives, reinforcing Emicool’s long term resilience and investment readiness.

About Zeroe

Zeroe is a data platform built for Sustainability and Impact that empowers organizations to operate more effectively, not just report more efficiently.

The platform tackles the reality that sustainability and impact data is inherently complex - spanning multiple functions, systems, organizations, and environments - often leaving it incomplete, fragmented, and scattered across manual records and siloed systems. Zeroe's comprehensive approach manages the full data lifecycle, capturing, ingesting, transforming, and validating data from manual inputs, files, and system integrations into a structured, auditable asset that teams can trust.

Organizations using Zeroe gain continuous transparency into their sustainability and impact performance throughout the year, not just at reporting time. This year-round visibility generates organization-wide intelligence that enables real-world decision-making, positioning sustainability and impact as strategic levers of value creation rather than compliance obligations.

For more information, visit https://zeroe.io

About Emirates District Cooling Company (EMICOOL)

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC is a leading district cooling service provider in the UAE. The company was established in 2003 with its headquarters at Dubai Investments Park [DIP]. Emicool ensures continuous customer satisfaction by providing district cooling services through its competent workforce, delivering world-class reliability, efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has achieved considerable success and currently provides services to Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Midriff Hills, Palazzo Versace & D1 tower, DWTC (Expo 2020), Jumeirah Bay, DAMAC Hills, Al Taif Business Centre, RTA 2020 Route, and Al Reef in Abu Dhabi. Emicool is a Joint Venture between Dubai Investments PJSC and an Actis-led consortium, which also includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI).

