Abu Dhabi, UAE, H&H, a Dubai-based developer renowned for design excellence and a portfolio of best-in-class developments, today announced a landmark partnership with Mubadala Investment Company "Mubadala", Abu Dhabi based sovereign investor to bring the esteemed Eden House brand to Abu Dhabi. The new development, strategically located on Al Maryah Island within ADGM, the International financial centre of Abu Dhabi, solidifies a shared vision to deliver a new benchmark for sophisticated, high-end residential living while strengthening the UAE's luxury residential ecosystem. This strategic venture marks the expansion of H&H’s flagship Eden House brand, extending its philosophy of understated elegance and thoughtful design into the heart of Abu Dhabi’s vibrant financial and lifestyle district.

Designed by Dxb Lab, the new Eden House on Al Maryah Island will occupy a prime plot, offering residents an integrated metropolitan living experience. The development will feature over 200 exclusive residential units across 60 floors, with a floor-to-ceiling height of 3 meters. This ensures light-filled, airy interiors that genuinely evoke a sense of spaciousness and residential comfort further enhancing the live-work lifestyle offering supporting the continued growth of ADGM's financial ecosystem.

Khalifa Al Romaithi, Executive Director of UAE Real Estate at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, said: “As the birthplace of Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination, Al Maryah Island reflects Mubadala’s long-term commitment to shaping globally competitive, future-ready destinations. Over the past 15 years, the island has grown from an ambitious vision into one of the region’s most dynamic financial and lifestyle hubs. This development marks an important new phase in that journey, unlocking one of the island’s key remaining landbanks and accelerating its continued evolution. Through our partnership with H&H and the introduction of Eden House, we are strengthening Al Maryah Island’s residential and retail offering alongside its established commercial core—enhancing its appeal as a place to live, work and invest, and reinforcing its central role in Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and long-term growth.”

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman and Co-founder of H&H, said: “This partnership with Mubadala is a pivotal moment for H&H, marking the expansion of the Eden House brand into a market that deeply appreciates long-term value and quality. Eden House is more than a development; it is a way of living shared by those who value authenticity, connection, and quiet confidence. We are excited to bring this experience to ADGM - Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant community and one of the world’s largest financial districts."

The development is designed to integrate seamlessly with the vibrant surroundings of Al Maryah Island. The ground floor will be dedicated to premium retail, complemented by a curated selection of F&B offerings. Rising over 160 meters above street level, the residential experience begins, offering an elevated lifestyle. A signature suite of services and amenities, centered on residents’ well-being, will include but not limited to housekeeping, butler-style services, 24/7 concierge, a residents’ lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an exclusive wellness suite with a swimming pool.

The Eden House philosophy is rooted in a genuine sense of belonging, expressed through its meticulously designed spaces, architectural clarity, thoughtful design, and services that are attentive, present, and precise, giving residents the time and space to focus on what truly matters. The new Al Maryah Island development is set to embody this vision as a refined urban sanctuary, poised to serve the discerning local and international clientele of the capital.

About H&H

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, the company has built its reputation on design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

Its highly selective portfolio delivers impactful developments, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. This includes introducing world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, and Rosewood to Dubai, as well as establishing its homegrown Eden House brand, aiming for a new standard of value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments across its diverse portfolio, consistently raising industry standards for high-end developments.

For more information, visit h-h.ae.

About Eden House

Eden House is a home-grown residential hospitality brand offering curated living experience. Independent from hotel operators, Eden House delivers discreet, hospitality-inspired lifestyle crafted exclusively for residents and supported by thoughtful services and amenities.

Developed by H&H since 2021, Eden House combines purposeful architecture, meaningful landscape design, and an intuitive, human-led approach to hospitality to create residences where community forms naturally and every detail serves a clear purpose.

Guided by a philosophy of privacy without isolation and a sense of belonging without formality, Eden House collaborates with leading architects and designers to deliver homes that are refined yet understated.

Eden House portfolio spans across the most iconic locations in Dubai, offering residences for lease and ownership. The flagship property, Eden House Al Satwa, was opened in 2021 with Eden House The Canal handing over in December 2025. Eden House The Park, Eden House Za’abeel, Eden House Dubai Hills slated for completion in 2027 and 2029 and more projects to be announced soon.

For more information, visit edenhouse.ae.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination. It is designated as Abu Dhabi’s International Finance Center and is an international financial free zone that offers businesses the ideal landscape to invest, grow and thrive.

This unique 114-hectare cosmopolitan destination is home to Abu Dhabi Global Market, the award-winning IFC and governing authority of Al Maryah Island. Features include retail and dining offerings, premium hospitality and world-class healthcare with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Al Maryah Island is surrounded by a striking waterfront promenade, which hosts some of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting events.

Al Maryah Island is undergoing substantial development, which will add 1.5 million sqm of gross floor area, featuring luxury residences, Grade A offices, retail, and hospitality concepts.

The combination of offerings sets this destination as a business-friendly place with a progressive ecosystem that fosters innovative thinking and collaboration. Whether a UAE resident, a visitor from the GCC or abroad, an investor or a business partner, Al Maryah is a place to experience the city at its most dynamic, offering a truly exceptional experience.

For more information about Al Maryah Island, please visit: www.almaryahisland.ae