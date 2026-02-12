Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, is proud to announce a three-season global partnership with the Emirates Great Britan SailGP Team (Emirates GBR) As part of the partnership, the brand will also assume the role of the team’s Global Hotel Partner, with its signature Arabian hospitality becoming a feature at race events throughout the seasons.

With a deep connection to the sea through its oceanfront properties – from the iconic sail-shaped Jumeirah Burj Al Arab to Jumeirah Olhahali Island and the renowned sailing superyacht The Maltese Falcon – alongside a longstanding commitment to marine conservation and maritime heritage, the partnership draws on the natural synergy between Jumeirah and Emirates GBR. The collaboration will allow Jumeirah to curate distinctive and purposeful experiences around SailGP race weekends, while providing the brand with access to global audiences across its key markets.

SailGP is one of the fastest-growing sports and entertainment leagues in the world, spanning iconic destinations across five continents. The annual competition brings together high-performance racing and sustainability, with teams competing on the water in nature-powered F50 catamarans designed to reduce carbon footprints, promote inclusion and protect oceans. The 13 SailGP Teams are also competing off the water, in SailGP’s environmental and social-focused Impact League. A global-first in sport, the Impact League tracks and rewards teams not just for their performance on the water, but for their leadership and commitment to positive action off the water.

Operating at the intersection of elite performance and innovation, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team made history last season as the first ever team to complete the treble – winning the Season Championship, the Impact League and topping the season leaderboard on points. The Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2026 Season recently kicked off in Perth, Australia, and Emirates GBR continued its winning ways by claiming victory at the opening event. As back-to-back winners of SailGP’s Impact League, Emirates GBR, which is led by the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie, has showcased its commitment to delivering positive impact both on and off the water.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Grieve, Chief Brand Officer of Jumeirah, said: “The ocean has shaped our story from the brands inception, from the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel to the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. The ocean has, and will continue to, inspire how the Jumeirah brand comes to life. Partnering with the Emirates GBR SailGP Team is a natural fit, bringing together a shared focus on excellence, performance and positive social and environmental impact.”

“At its heart, this partnership is a space where worlds meet – where sport, culture and people connect to celebrate competition at the highest form. SailGP is defined by innovation, precision and teamwork, qualities that mirror how we design experiences at Jumeirah. Through this partnership we look forward to deeper engagement with our global audience, grounded in the values of Arabian hospitality and a belief in a life well led.”

Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, added of the partnership with Jumeirah: “We are delighted to welcome Jumeirah on board as a Global Partner. Not only is Jumeirah an iconic brand based in our home-from-home, the UAE, but it also echoes our shared commitment to protecting our oceans and striving for excellence. Winning at the highest level of SailGP demands constant innovation, precision, and outstanding teamwork, qualities that are deeply aligned with Jumeirah’s approach to delivering world-class experiences, both on and off the water.”

As Global Partner of Emirates GBR SailGP and Global Hotel Partner of Emirates GBR, Jumeirah will have a brand presence at the next SailGP race event – the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix – which takes place in Auckland, New Zealand from 14-15 February 2026, as well as throughout the season. The season culminates in Jumeirah’s home market in November with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

About The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team:

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team was a formidable force both on and off the water in the 2025 Season, becoming the first ever team to complete the treble – winning the Season Championship, SailGP’s environmental and social-focused Impact League and topping the season leaderboard on points. Emirates GBR is led by the most successful Olympic sailor of all-time, Sir Ben Ainslie, as CEO. The team’s F50 is driven by Olympic gold medallist, former Moth World Champion and America's Cup Helm, Dylan Fletcher MBE. The crew alongside him features sailing’s top talent, including Olympic gold medallists Hannah Mills OBE, Stuart Bithell MBE and Ellie Aldridge MBE, as well as America's Cup athletes Neil Hunter, Nick Hutton, Luke Parkinson and Ben Cornish. Kai Hockley, a 20-year-old from Tottenham, London, completes the squad as a development sailor who is part of the team's Athena Pathway programme.

Visit emiratesgbrsailgp.com to find out more.

