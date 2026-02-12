Hassan Allam Holding’s development arm, Grova Developments, and Tilal Real Estate in partnership with the National Housing Company (NHC) have launched Noor Khuzam, one of the most prominent new residential communities in the northern part of Riyadh.

The launch was announced during their participation in the Restatex Riyadh Real Estate Exhibition 2026.

Noor Khuzam stands out as a fully integrated residential community that embodies a modern approach to urban development. The project includes more than 3,018 residential units across an area exceeding 228,000 square meters, with an investment value of more than SAR3.3 billion ($880 million). It reflects a qualitative direction toward developing residential destinations that enhance quality of life and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of increasing homeownership and promoting urban sustainability.

Strategically located in the expanding urban area of North Riyadh, Noor Khuzam benefits from its proximity to King Khalid International Airport, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, Roshn Boulevard, Diriyah, metro stations, and other vital destinations. This prime location enhances both residential appeal and investment attractiveness while improving connectivity with key parts of the city.

The project’s architectural design balances open green spaces, smart urban planning, and fully integrated community amenities. These include shared dining areas, a cinema, plazas and cafés, and community gathering spaces. Noor Khuzam also incorporates energy-efficient systems, green building standards, smart technologies, and pedestrian-friendly design to elevate everyday living quality and create a contemporary, sustainable living environment.

Noor Khuzam clearly reflects the attractiveness of the Saudi real estate sector for quality investments from both domestic and international sources, supported by evolving regulatory frameworks, increased investor maturity, and rising demand for world-class integrated residential communities. It underscores investor confidence in the Saudi market’s ability to attract capital and expertise for long-term, impactful development, helping position the Kingdom as a regional hub for modern urban community development.

Hassan Allam’s advanced engineering and development expertise will ensure that the planning vision is translated into a high-quality, efficient, and sustainable residential community; meanwhile, Tilal draws on its deep experience in the Saudi real estate market and strong understanding of local family needs and urban planning requirements.

Abdulrahman Al-Bassam, Chief Executive Officer of Tilal Real Estate, said: “The launch of Noor Khuzam at the RESTATEX Exhibition marks a significant milestone in the trajectory of residential development in North Riyadh. This project is a model that reflects a new direction toward building integrated communities centered on quality of life and Saudi family needs. Noor Khuzam is not just a residential project; it represents an urban vision with thoughtful planning, a balanced living experience, and high standards of sustainability and execution.”

Sherif Sadek, Chief Executive Officer of Grova Developments, added: “Noor Khuzam embodies the transfer of our development expertise to the Saudi market through a landmark project that aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitious urban development goals. We are working to turn this project into an integrated residential community that brings the planning vision to life, enhances quality of life, and keeps pace with the rapid urban transformation taking place in Riyadh.”

