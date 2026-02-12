Aman Group has joined hands with H&H, a Dubai-based developer, for the launch of Janu Residences - the first residential offering in the region from the visionary lifestyle brand.

Derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘soul’, Janu, the key development comprises a 150-key hotel and the debut of the first global Janu Club, an invitation-only members’ club centered on social connection, alongside Janu Residences: a limited collection of two- to five-bedroom apartments.

Alive to the rhythm of its destinations, Janu offers a new expression of hospitality, harnessing a vibrant energy and igniting creativity.

Set in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the city’s cultural and creative hub, defined by design, dining, art and commerce, Janu Dubai marks the brand’s debut in the Middle East and its first residential offering in the region, following the acclaimed opening of Janu Tokyo in 2024.

Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, Janu Dubai marks a first-of-its-kind project for the firm in the Middle East, introducing a bold new architectural statement that blends contemporary design with a spirit of energy and connection, said the statement from Aman Group.

Revered for introducing world-renowned brands to the Emirates, Janu Dubai is a development by H&H that occupies an entire tower, rising from a reimagined souk courtyard.

Anchored by an 18-metre-high lobby, the hotel spans levels 6 to 16, while a limited collection of 57 branded residences, defined by expansive layouts and generous terraces, occupies the tower’s most sculpted and panoramic levels.

At the property’s pinnacle is an exceptional penthouse, offering generous private living with direct access to the hotel’s amenities and services.

Overlooking the verdant Zabeel Palace Gardens, the Janu branded residences offer sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and the ever-changing DIFC skyline, placing owners at the nexus of commerce, culture and creativity. Residents enjoy seamless access to Janu’s social and wellness spaces, including a dedicated residents’ lounge, destination restaurants, a mixology bar and expansive wellness centre.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: "With Janu Dubai we are creating more than a place to stay. Cultivating sociability, shaped by creativity, bold design and vibrancy, Janu Residences embodies the essence of the brand. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning practice Herzog & de Meuron, the tower has a tactile, mineral quality and a sculptural form that gives it a distinctive identity in Dubai’s polished skyline while introducing a more human scale to DIFC."

"Embracing a meaningful connection to nature, it will integrate expansive outdoor terraces and balconies enriched with abundant planting and gardens, creating a verdant, pedestrian-focused environment that is rare for a high-rise in the UAE. DIFC is a fitting location for this vision, and I look forward to bringing the next chapter of Janu’s residential journey to one of the most dynamic corners of the world," he added.

