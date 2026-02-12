Dubai, UAE: Holcim has announced the launch of Women in Sustainable Construction (WISC), a long-term leadership and capability-building initiative across its UAE and Oman teams. The program is designed to advance the role of women across technical, operational, sustainability, and leadership functions through focused upskilling, active industry engagement, and mentorship, while reinforcing Holcim’s position as a leader in low-carbon and circular construction.

Launched on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the initiative reflects Holcim’s forward-thinking approach to shaping the future of the built environment by investing in people, knowledge, and inclusive leadership, as encapsulated in the Holcim Spirit. WISC is a strategic platform that enables women to play a greater role in driving sustainability, innovation, and technical excellence across the construction sector, while contributing to the UAE’s transition to a resilient, low-carbon economy.

“Delivering Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and driving sustainable construction requires diverse ways of thinking, leading, and collaborating,” said Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman. “Women in Sustainable Construction is about expanding who leads that change and strengthening the next generation of talent needed to enable innovation and long-term transformation across our industry.”

As the leading partner for sustainable construction with innovation at its core, Holcim recognizes that accelerating decarbonization and circularity requires diverse perspectives and strong technical leadership. Women in Sustainable Construction is a key expression of this belief, supporting the development of female talent across engineering, sustainability, innovation, and leadership functions, and creating pathways for women to influence the future of construction.

“Advancing sustainable construction is as much about people and leadership as it is about materials and technology,” said Anna Griffin, Head of Sustainability and Advocacy at Holcim UAE. “Women in Sustainable Construction reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening women’s participation and leadership across STEM and sustainability. By investing in skills, visibility, and inclusive leadership, we are helping build the capabilities needed to transform the construction sector and support the UAE’s climate and net-zero ambitions.”

Women in Sustainable Construction is designed around three core pillars that combine skill development, industry engagement, and mentorship to create meaningful impact:

Technical and Leadership Skills – WISC delivers targeted training and workshops to build technical expertise and leadership capabilities, while participation in external learning sessions and industry conferences ensures exposure to global best practices in sustainability, decarbonization, and innovation.

Industry Engagement and Partnerships – The initiative actively connects women with key stakeholders and regional and global platforms focused on decarbonization, energy transition, circularity, and low-carbon economy. Through these collaborations, Holcim UAE positions itself at the center of industry dialogue on the future of sustainable construction.

Mentorship and Growth – Structured mentorship pathways, cross-functional exposure, and community engagement through CSR programs enable participants to grow professionally while contributing to broader societal outcomes, reinforcing Holcim’s commitment to inclusion and long-term impact.

The program is supported by a dedicated governance structure, providing visible leadership support and a coordinated approach to delivery. This ensures that WISC remains embedded within Holcim’s culture, aligns with business objectives, and contributes meaningfully to the nation’s low-carbon transition.

Through Women in Sustainable Construction, Holcim UAE demonstrates that building a sustainable future requires investing not only in innovative solutions, but also in the people who drive change, creating pathways for women to lead the next chapter of the UAE’s construction industry.

