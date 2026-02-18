Dubai: boAt - World’s No. 3 Audio Company (Source: IDC, CY 2024), has announced its retail expansion into Lulu stores across the UAE, further strengthening its presence in the region. Already available both online and offline across the UAE, boAt’s entry into Lulu Hypermarkets - including key locations such as– Lulu Hypermarket Barsha, DSO Al Wahda and Khalidiya etc. marks an important milestone in its growth journey, offering customers greater accessibility to its stylish, high-quality audio and lifestyle products.

Consumers can now experience boAt’s most popular offerings - including True Wireless Earbuds (TWS), Portable Speakers, and Headphones - along with its premium audio range, Nirvana, which delivers elevated design and immersive sound for discerning listeners. Charging solutions, including power banks, will also be available.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt, said, “boAt has always been about making world-class audio experiences accessible and stylish. Our presence at Lulu Hypermarkets is another step towards deepening our connection with UAE consumers and expanding our offline reach through trusted retail partners. The UAE continues to be a key international market for us, and we’re thrilled to strengthen our footprint here.”

Mr. Mujeeb Rehiman, Director - Buying, Lulu Group International, added, “We’re delighted to welcome boAt to Lulu Hypermarkets. The brand’s youthful energy and innovation perfectly complement our mission to offer the best global products to our shoppers. With boAt now available across our outlets, UAE consumers can easily access one of the world’s most loved audio brands.”

The expansion into Lulu Hypermarkets reinforces boAt’s vision of becoming a global lifestyle audio powerhouse, while ensuring UAE consumers can experience, explore, and enjoy the brand up close across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other key cities.