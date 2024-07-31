Manama, Bahrain: BNET, the national provider of fiber optic infrastructure in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Bahrain, the leading global provider of information and communications technology. This strategic partnership, formalized during a visit by BNET's management team to China, signifies a mutual commitment to enhancing broadband experiences for users in Bahrain.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework aligned with BNET's strategic goals of elevating the national fiber broadband experience. By leveraging Huawei's cutting-edge solutions and technological advancements, BNET aims to deliver unparalleled fiber broadband services to all users across Bahrain. This partnership will significantly enhance coverage for both residences and businesses, positioning Bahrain as a leader in global fiber broadband provision and setting new benchmarks with BNET's robust infrastructure.

On the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, commented, "This strategic partnership with Huawei represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible fiber broadband experience. We are confident that by combining BNET's extensive network infrastructure with Huawei's cutting-edge technology solutions, we will be able to elevate the nationwide fiber broadband experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain and position the Kingdom as a global leader in this crucial sector."

Mr. Aziz Tang, CEO of Huawei Bahrain, added, "We are delighted to expand our existing partnership with BNET through this important initiative. Huawei is dedicated to supporting Bahrain's digital transformation journey, and we believe this collaboration will be key in advancing the country's fiber broadband infrastructure and services. We are confident that by working together, we can make a significant contribution to enhancing the digital lives of citizens and businesses across the Kingdom."

BNET remains committed to ensuring Bahrain's telecommunications infrastructure remains at the forefront of global advancements. This, in turn, will empower businesses to thrive, enhance the community’s experience, and solidify Bahrain's position as a leading digital hub in the region.

-Ends-

