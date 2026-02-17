Dubai/Tbilisi, Georgia: Blue Ocean Corporation, the world leader in training and consulting, today announced signing two strategic MoUs with Georgian Aviation University and Georgian Tourism Association, strengthening international collaboration across higher education, aviation, hospitality, and tourism.

In a statement, Blue Ocean said the partnerships marked a major milestone in its global expansion and contributed to its mission to develop human capital across industries, bridge the skills gap and align academic excellence with the requirements of industry, specifically in aviation, hospitality and tourism.

Commenting on the MoUs, Dr Sathya Menon, Chairman & Managing Director of Blue Ocean Corporation, said: “The partnerships endorse our vision to develop a professional ecosystem of skilled workers globally aligning international standards to regional institutional frameworks, in turn creating long-term value and excellence.”

The MoUs were signed during Blue Ocean Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Georgia, a landmark global gathering that brought together over 200 team members representing more than 20 nationalities. The AGM provided a strategic platform for leadership alignment, institutional engagement, and the formalisation of international partnerships that support the organisation’s long-term education and workforce development vision.

Under the MoU with Georgian Aviation University, signed by Mr. George Evgenidze, Head of the University and Dr. Sathya Menon, Blue Ocean Corporation's professional training courses will be delivered through the university, integrating academic excellence with industry-driven learning models. The collaboration aims to enhance professional skills, support workforce readiness, and provide access to globally benchmarked education programs aligned with international industry standards.

The partnership with the Georgian Tourism Association aims to jointly develop and promote commercially agreed training partnerships for the hospitality and tourism sector. The focus will be on upskilling professionals, improving service quality, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the tourism and hospitality ecosystem through structured, industry-relevant training initiatives.

The AGM served as a convergence point for Blue Ocean Corporation’s global leadership and multicultural workforce, reinforcing the organisation’s people-first philosophy and commitment to cross-border collaboration. Headquartered in London and with offices across UK, UAE, KSA, Egypt and India, Blue Ocean Corporation has hosted its previous Annual Meetings in different parts of the world. Hosting the AGM this year in Georgia reflected Blue Ocean’s strategic engagement with emerging international education and industry ecosystems.

The AGM also provided an opportunity to recognise outstanding performers across the organisation, celebrating excellence, dedication, and exceptional contributions made during the year. The AGM also honoured top-performing team members with premium incentives, including Toyota Fortuner vehicles and Rolex watches, underscoring Blue Ocean’s commitment to rewarding excellence and operational success.