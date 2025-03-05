Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of ‘Carmona’, the eighth phase of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Named after the Spanish town, Carmona offers premium townhouses ranging from two to three bedrooms. The eighth phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2028 with prices starting from AED 1.9 million and attractive post-handover payment plans available.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and elevated by the comfort of modern living, the premium townhouses at Carmona will be designed to welcome indoor-outdoor living with elegant finishings, high ceilings and large windows. The communal areas within Carmona offer spacious courtyards as well as access to top-class amenities, providing residents with an exceptional community living experience.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “Bloom Living is a testament to Bloom Holding’s dedication to reimagining community living and delivering outstanding results. The exceptional sales results we are witnessing with each launch at this fully integrated and all-inclusive community signifies our ability to offer best-in-class customer experiences and our proven track record in delivering thoughtfully designed projects.

“The launch of Carmona builds on our legacy of introducing high-quality residential projects that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are confident that this phase will see the same strong demand from investors and end users as our previously launched phases, which is a direct result of the distinctive appeal of Bloom Living.

"Our commitment to delivering excellence within the market is further exemplified by the early handover of Cordoba, the first phase of Bloom Living, which underscores Bloom Holding's dedication to providing exceptional value and exceeding customer expectations. The success we have observed over the years highlights the strength of Bloom Living’s proposition as a premium community living destination. We take pride in maintaining these high standards as we reach new milestones, driven by a deep understanding of market dynamics."

Those living within Carmona can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at the development’s multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse, which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Zayed International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to enriching the lives of its customers through developing, managing and operating communities, schools and hotels. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations.

