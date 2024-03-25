Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the appointment of Emirates Link Maltauro L.L.C. as the main contractor to carry out the construction work for Casares, phase three of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community in Abu Dhabi.

Casares comprises of units that range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses which are scheduled for completion in Q1 2026.

This announcement follows the recent launch of the fifth phase of Bloom Living, Seville, earlier this year. Additionally, works at Bloom Living’s first two sold-out phases, Cordoba and Toledo, are progressing steadily with over 60% of overall construction work in Cordoba now complete and on track for the scheduled completion date in Q4 2024. Over 23% of overall construction work in Toledo is also complete and on schedule to be handed over in Q2 2025.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “As we continue our dedication to meet the growing need for premium community living destinations, the progress of the first two phases of Bloom Living and the start of construction at Casares are a physical representation of the steadfast development of this fully integrated community and our commitment to deliver on schedule.

“Bloom Living is on track to bring what will be one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting and sought-after communities, and we are confident that this all-inclusive project will continue to see sustained high demand from investors and end users through the launch of the future phases.” He added.

Casares features a Community Center surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. Also, those living within Casares can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterruptedly interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Zayed International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

846 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

128 Executive Apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 16,000 students

Design & Management Services: