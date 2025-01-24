Dubai, UAE : BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) proudly announces the establishment of the Ankitt Gaur Centre of Excellence in Blockchain & AI Research, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This ground-breaking initiative represents the first endowment from a Work Integrated Learning Programme (WILP) alumnus, Ankitt Gaur, Founder & CEO of OrbitXPay and a distinguished alumnus (2007-2009 Batch) of BPDC.

The Ankitt Gaur Centre of Excellence aims to become a leading hub for research, innovation, and incubation in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Web3 technologies. It seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-ups.

As part of his philanthropic endeavours, Ankitt Gaur has also instituted the Nirmala Devi Scholarship for Girls at the Hyderabad Campus in honour of his mother. This 100% scholarship supports deserving female students, reinforcing his commitment to advancing higher education for women in India. Ankitt has pledged to expand his efforts to empower underserved communities through education and technology.

Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, remarked “We are immensely proud to formalize this MoU with Ankitt Gaur. This generous funding is a transformative milestone for our campus, enabling unparalleled opportunities in Blockchain and AI research and innovation. It reflects the enduring bond our alumni share with their alma mater and their commitment to shaping the future of technology.”

Speaking about the initiative, Ankitt Gaur said “BITS Pilani has played a pivotal role in shaping my career. As a proud alumnus, this commitment reflects my gratitude and vision to inspire innovation and technological advancement. Through this centre, I hope to empower innovators, students, and researchers to lead in the fields of AI, Blockchain, and Web3.”

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for students and researchers to collaborate on cutting-edge projects, driving global leadership in next-generation technologies. It aims to strengthen the synergy between academia and industry, catalysing research and start-up ecosystems.

Prof. Arya Kumar, Dean of Alumni Relations Division, BITS Pilani, added “This is a landmark moment for BITS Pilani and its alumni community. Ankitt Gaur’s contribution underscores how our alumni are advancing cutting-edge research and creating opportunities for future generations. It will provide significant impetus to strengthening the start-up ecosystem with a focus on Blockchain and AI applications.”

About BITS Pilani Dubai Campus

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Dubai Campus, is a premier institution for engineering and technology education, renowned for its commitment to quality education since its establishment in 2000. As one of the pioneering institutions in Dubai, it is ranked as the top private university in India for Engineering and Technology and ranked 171 in QS Asia University Ranking 2025.BITS Pilani Dubai Campus holds a 5-star rating from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, in partnership with QS, based on key criteria including Teaching, Research, Employability, and Internationalization. The campus offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, with a diverse student population from over 20 countries. Many BITS Pilani alumni hold leadership roles globally, exemplifying the institution’s excellence in education.