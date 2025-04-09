Dubai, UAE – Turkish enterprise software company, Bimser, with over 2,500 global customers and more than a quarter of a century of experience, has officially opened its new regional office in Dubai. This marks a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion plan aimed at deepening its presence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Founded in 1998, Bimser is a key player in the enterprise software sector, offering a range of solutions including it’s low-code platform Synergy, quality management system QDMS, asset and maintenance management platform BEAM, performance management tool Ensemble, and governance, risk and compliance tool QGRC. The company serves customers in over 30 countries, with offices in Türkiye, the United States, and now the United Arab Emirates.

“Our goal is to become a global company, and establishing a presence in Dubai is a strategic move in that journey,” said Murat Atıcı, CEO of Bimser. “The MENA region represents significant opportunities, and this office allows us to support our customers and partners more effectively with a dedicated local team.”

The Dubai office will serve as a marketing and sales hub for the region, managing both partner and customer relationships. Bimser plans to leverage its partner-focused go-to-market model, aiming to triple the number of active partners in the Gulf by the end of the year. The UAE market is the company’s initial focus, where it already has three partners, including a strong Dubai-based firm with ties to Saudi Arabia.

Wellspring Solutions, Expert House SP, Jacky's Business Solutions, IT-SBO, Eco-Tech, ZingerStick Software, and IISolutions are some Bimser’s active partners in the region.

“Our solutions are not tied to a specific industry — we have deep experience across 20+ different sectors. What we’re bringing to the region is flexibility, scalability, and localised support,” added Atıcı.

The move aligns with the rapid growth of enterprise software in the Middle East. According to IDC, the global enterprise applications market is forecast to surpass $600 billion by 2028, with strong momentum in the MENA region driven by digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and the shift toward cloud-based platforms.

About Murat Atici

With over 28 years of experience in the technology sector, Murat Atıcı became the CEO of Bimser Software Consulting in August 2023. Atıcı has created new visions and brought innovative changes to the companies he has worked with.

He has held senior management positions at leading technology companies such as Netaş, Samsung, Oracle, I-Bimsa, SAP, EMC, Cisco, HP, and SFS. Murat Atıcı is a graduate of Boğaziçi University’s Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He also holds a Master's degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from IE Business School in Madrid. Murat Atıcı is married and has one child.

About Bimser

Established in 1998, Bimser is a Turkish enterprise software company with over 2,500 customers in 30+ countries. Its solutions cover digital transformation across AI driven low code platform, document management, quality and compliance, maintenance and asset management, and business performance. Bimser operates through a global partner network and maintains offices in Turkiye, the USA, and the UAE.

More on http://www.bimser.com/