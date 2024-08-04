Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Billboard Arabia has launched four new dialect-centric charts: Khaleeji, Egyptian, Levantine and Magharebi. These charts celebrate the diversity of the Arabic language, and offer artists from various Arab regions more opportunities to gain recognition and reach wider audiences.

This announcement expands the range of charts offered by Billboard Arabia. In December 2023, the platform launched the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 and Billboard Arabia Hot 100 charts. These charts filled a gap in the market by providing the Arab music industry a reference point based on Billboard’s well-established parameters, making them the most respected database and indicator of the artists’ impact and popularity.

The region’s music industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past three years, particularly in Saudi Arabia. Billboard Arabia champions this rising scene by spotlighting Arab artists and their music on a global stage. The new charts mark an exciting new chapter in the platform’s mission to highlight these diverse voices.

Now, with the launch of the new Khaleeji Chart, Egyptian Chart, Levantine Chart and Magharebi Chart, Arab artists can better gauge where they stand in their markets. The new dialect charts will available every Thursday on Billboard Arabia’s website and social platforms.

Rami M. Zeidan, Managing Director of Billboard Arabia, said: “Arabic is a rich and diverse language spoken by over 400 million people worldwide. It encompasses more than 20 different dialects that reflect our unique cultures, heritage and values. With increasing global connectivity through technology, social media and other digital channels, speaking, interacting in and engage with multiple dialects has become a common part of our daily lives. This is why we wanted to create something that was truly inclusive and representative of our diverse region and talents. These charts will provide more opportunities for artists to become Billboard Arabia chart-toppers and offer music lovers a place to discover their new favourite artists.”

Stay tuned for updates as Billboard Arabia plans to introduce four additional charts later this year, including Arabic HipHop, Arabic Indie, Shelat, and Mahraganat charts. Over the past year, Billboard Arabia has fulfilled its promise to empower Arab artists globally with iconic initiatives such as Sounds of the Land, which pays tribute to iconic Arab lands; Jalsat Billboard Arabia, a unique Arabic studio session series; and Women in Music, celebrating women trailblazers in the industry.

Visit billboardarabia.com to explore the newly launched dialect charts and discover the chart-topping artists from across the MENA region.

-Ends-

Billboard Arabia on social media:

YouTube: @billboardarabia

X: @billboardarabia

Instagram: @billboardarabia

Facebook: @billboardarabia

TikTok: @billboardarabia

Snapchat: @billboardarabia

About Billboard Arabia:

Billboard Arabia, a pioneering platform at the intersection of culture and music, takes centre stage as it celebrates the extraordinary artistry and diversity of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Launched as a partnership between SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, and Billboard, the world’s most influential music media brand, its mission is to redefine the global music landscape. Billboard Arabia is a testament to the collaboration of expertise and resources, driven by a commitment to provide a platform that spotlights and empowers Arabic artists on the global stage.

Billboard Arabia has introduced several iconic Billboard franchises to the MENA market, including Charts, Women in Music, and much more. Beyond its flagship Charts, Billboard Arabia is the ultimate destination for audiences to engage with Arabic music, bringing the latest releases, insightful reviews and exclusive interviews, special coverage of events, original photography and video content in one centralized location.

For more information, please visit: https://billboardarabia.com.

About SRMG:

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

For more information about SRMG, please visit: www.srmg.com.

About Billboard:

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, the industry’s definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite experiences and events which regularly convene the industry and consumers around important conversations – from the annual Power 100 to Women in Music to Latin Music Week and more.

Media Contact:

Anthony Dykes

Senior Communications Manager

E: Anthony.dykes@srmg.com