NGN Training Center has entered a strategic partnership with the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII), positioning itself as the first authorised provider of the Institute’s globally recognised AI certifications in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This landmark collaboration aims to empower students, professionals, job seekers, and AI practitioners through world-class training programmes.

The USAII, a prestigious institution in the field of artificial intelligence, offers programmes accredited and acknowledged by leading global technology firms such as Google, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Oracle, Accenture, IBM, Boeing, NVIDIA, META, AWS, Morgan State University, SAP, and many others. These certifications, now available in Bahrain through NGN, represent a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to foster a digitally skilled workforce.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Yaqoob Al Awadhi, CEO of NGN, stated:

"We take immense pride in this collaboration with the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII). It marks a transformative move in advancing Bahrain’s digital competencies and aligns seamlessly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to foster a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and emerging technologies. This partnership ensures that Bahraini talents are equipped with internationally respected qualifications, enhancing their competitiveness on both local and global stages."

Head of Training Operations at NGN Training Center, Mr. Sadeq Nayem, commented: “Trainees across all tracks will embark on a transformative learning journey designed to refine their capabilities to the highest professional standards and prepare them to become future leaders in the industry. We have invested extensively in equipping the NGN Center with advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies to ensure a holistic and impactful training experience. We are fully prepared to welcome all those eager to enrol in these distinguished programmes, empowering them to forge successful careers in the field of artificial intelligence—one of the most rapidly evolving and influential sectors worldwide.”