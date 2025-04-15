The strategic alliance offers exclusive and seamless customer-focused solutions designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of its commitment to accelerating EV adoption and enhancing sustainable mobility, EVIQ, Saudi Arabia’s leading EV infrastructure provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZEEKR, the global electric mobility technology and solutions brand, through its partner and official representative in the Kingdom, Wallan Trading Company.

This strategic alliance aims to expand the network of advanced charging stations, affirming EVIQ’s commitment to enhancing EV charging infrastructure, supporting the transition to sustainable transportation in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.

The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration between EVIQ and ZEEKR, such as exploring opportunities to create tailored charging solutions that provide ZEEKR customers with seamless access to EVIQ charging network, ensuring a convenient and streamlined charging experience that meets worldwide quality, safety, and efficiency requirements. The partnership also entails collaboration with local partners to install charging stations at new strategic locations, offering additional incentives and exclusive benefits for ZEEKR vehicle owners.

Highlighting on the partnership, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz stated: “Our strategic partnership with ZEEKR, through its partner and representative Wallan Trading, marks a significant turning point in the development of the mobility ecosystem in the Kingdom. By integrating our expertise in fast charging infrastructure with ZEEKR’s pioneering position in elevated electric mobility, we aim to provide an exceptional charging experience for ZEEKR customers in the Kingdom. This will contribute to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and achieving national sustainability goals.”

In turn, Abdulaziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Wallan Holding mentioned: “This strategic partnership reflects developmental efforts to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure network in the Saudi market, in alignment with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. This is in the context of the Kingdom's policies and various initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality, especially since ZEEKR represents the future of sustainable transportation and reflects our commitment to providing environmentally friendly solutions for everyday transportation needs. At Wallan Trading Company, we are keen to enhance partnerships with leading global brands to provide our customers with world-class products and services, enabling them to access more innovative and sustainable solutions.

EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem, with a goal of deploying over 5,000 chargers in strategic sites around the Kingdom by 2030. This partnership with ZEEKR through Wallan Trading reinforces the company's commitment to establishing strong partnerships to lay a solid foundation for this sector. It aims to provide broader access to charging stations and is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a sustainable mobility future in the Kingdom.

The partnership supports EVIQ's aim of leading the Kingdom's EV transition by developing a comprehensive charging network for EV owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportation and accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility in the region.

About EVIQ:

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, which is the first of its kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software, to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment and related software, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a cornerstone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportation, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

About ZEEKR:

ZEEKR is an electric vehicle (EV) brand focused on delivering innovative and high-performance electric cars. Launched by Geely, a major Chinese automotive group, ZEEKR aims to redefine the future of mobility by blending cutting-edge technology, premium design, and sustainable energy solutions. The brand is committed to offering smart, connected, and environmentally friendly vehicles, with a focus on delivering top-tier customer experiences.

ZEEKR’s vehicles are known for their advanced features, including autonomous driving capabilities, long-range batteries, and high-tech infotainment systems. With a growing presence in global markets, ZEEKR is positioning itself as a key player in the EV sector, targeting eco-conscious consumers seeking premium and high-performance electric vehicles. The brand's vision is to lead the shift towards sustainable mobility, creating a future where electric vehicles are accessible, efficient, and enjoyable to drive.