Mohamed Elkholy, group senior marketing director at Akam Developments, emphasized that innovation and the integration of advanced technologies have become essential pillars in the real estate development sector. This direction aligns with Egypt’s national vision for establishing smart, sustainable projects that adhere to the highest global standards, aiming to create eco-friendly buildings that enhance well-being and promote happiness.



Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Innovation and Opportunities in Real Estate Development” at the 10th edition of the She Can Conference, Elkholy stressed that the future of real estate lies in adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and sustainable smart systems. He pointed out that the Egyptian government has already set a strong precedent through initiatives like the New Administrative Capital, where strict building regulations foster both sustainability and smart infrastructure.



“Innovation is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Elkholy. “The global transition toward technology-driven real estate is transforming the market, and Egypt is actively keeping pace with this trend.”



The panel was moderated by Architect Lilly Ghorab, Business Development Manager at Mohamed Talaat Architects, and featured Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of TLD – The Land Developers, alongside Eng. Rasha El-Kady, Head of Tourism at the Egyptian Junior Business Association and one of the Middle East’s Top 30 Creative Thinkers.



Elkholy noted that since entering the Egyptian market, Akam Developments has remained committed to creating environmentally responsible, human-centric communities that prioritize quality of life and well-being. He explained that the company’s innovation model is data- and research-driven, with every project preceded by comprehensive customer needs assessments conducted by its dedicated research division.



He cited Scenario, the company’s first residential project, as a prime example of user-focused innovation. Prior to its launch, Akam conducted a detailed study involving 4,500 Egyptian women to better understand their daily struggles—particularly the challenge of balancing work, household duties, and self-care.

“We found that many women—especially working mothers—are overburdened, despite being the cornerstone of the family,” Elkholy explained. “This insight led us to design Egypt’s first residential compound specifically tailored to support women’s everyday needs.”

Among Scenario’s unique features is a centralized kitchen facility—the first of its kind in Egypt—offering customized meal preparation to reduce the daily cooking load for residents. The compound also includes secure children’s play areas connected to fitness centers, enabling mothers to work out while keeping an eye on their kids.



Elkholy concluded by reaffirming Akam’s mission to serve both people and the planet, designing every development to improve community well-being, environmental sustainability, and long-term value.

In his closing remarks, he shared advice with young entrepreneurs and She Can participants, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions guided by four core principles: patience, commitment, excellence in performance, and continuous learning.

He emphasized the importance of being patient through early career challenges, maintaining discipline and time management, striving for excellence through ongoing personal development, and embracing lifelong learning to improve practical skills and unlock greater opportunities in the job market.

Finally, he urged attendees to hold steadfast faith in God’s wisdom and timing, trusting that what is meant for them will always lead to goodness and serve their best interests in the long run.