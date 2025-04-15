Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The second day of Dubai WoodShow, which runs until April 16 at Dubai World Trade Centre, witnessed a large turnout of visitors, who flocked to view a variety of advanced products and solutions in the woodworking and woodworking industries.

Exhibitors from international and local companies operating in the woodworking industry presented their latest products and technologies to the market, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and regional expansion.

SEGEZHA GROUP, Russian Timber Holding Company

Mikhail Buychev, Head of Marketing Communications shared his thoughts on Dubai WoodShow, describing it as their "Favourite exhibition." He commended the high level of organization, stating that Dubai sets the standard for how exhibitions should be run. According to Mikhail, the event provides an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with existing clients and meet new ones from. He mentioned about their focus on environmentally friendly technologies for added-value wood processing and comprehensive use of raw materials

VANACHAI GROUP, Thailand

Being the leading manufacturer in South-East Asia, Mr. Vathanyu, Export Sales Representative shared his insights on their participation in Dubai WoodShow, where the company has been exhibiting for the past six or seven years. He highlighted the consistent high traffic at their booth, despite having established agents and distributors in the region. "We believe in showing our presence year after year to stay connected with our customers," he explained, emphasizing that their participation goes beyond sales and is about maintaining a visible presence in the market.

In terms of new initiatives, Mr. Vathanyu highlighted Vanachai Group’s commitment to the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) program. He shared that the company is focusing on sustainability by minimizing waste, using fewer resources like paper, and reducing sample, brochure giveaways. "We aim to be more socially responsible, both in the office and in our factory," he added, stressing their ongoing efforts to align with ESG principles.

Foresta Wood Industries LLC

Sameer Hassan, Trade Strategist shared his positive experience at Dubai WoodShow, where their acrylic products resembling marble received strong interest, especially from Saudi, Oman and Moroccan customers. Sameer noted that their first participation in Dubai WoodShow has been successful. Looking ahead, he mentioned potential future innovations, including Marine resistant boards with proper edge bending.

NEUHOLZ – AL KHALIJ WOOD WORKING MANUFACTURING CO.

Pardis Naseri, Foreign Commercial Expert, shared her positive experience at their 2nd participation in Dubai WoodShow, highlighting the well-organized event and impressive designs. She discussed a new product innovation: waterproof MDF, which was described as a unique and eye-catching addition to their product range.

HEMEL

Nilsel Altuntoprak, Export Executive, shared her positive experience at Dubai WoodShow, highlighting that the event has provided high-quality leads. "We are happy to attend because we are meeting genuine buyers," she said. Hemel’s Hard wax Oil stands out for its one-component blend of natural oils and carnauba wax, delivering deep, long-lasting protection for all indoor wood surfaces, including flooring and furniture. Its non-film-forming formula enhances the natural beauty of wood while offering high abrasion resistance and water repellence.

MAKERS Decorative Laminates

Abhishek Bhansal, Executive Director, shared his positive experience at Dubai WoodShow, "The main advantage is the return of our loyal customers," he said, adding that the footfall has been good. He highlighted the launch of new textures and abstract designs in their latest collection, tailored to the existing market. Abhishek also emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainability, retaining FSC certifications and maintaining high-quality standards. He sees Dubai as a growing market with strong potential for companies offering quality designs and effective marketing.

DORBY

Mehul Agarwal, Director, shared his positive thoughts on Dubai WoodShow and spoke about their new product offerings such an anti-fingerprint range, acrylic and 1.25mm laminates with a deep texture, which are already being sold through their distributor in the UAE.

AR MACHINERY - Pioneering Woodworking Excellence

Founded by a dedicated duo of electro-mechanical engineers, AR Machinery has swiftly ascended to become a leader in the woodworking machinery sector. Based in the heart of Lebanon, we've carved out a niche for ourselves by not only providing state-of-the-art machinery but also offering unparalleled maintenance services. “Our journey began over two decades ago, rooted in a passion for excellence and innovation. Today, AR Machinery stands as a beacon of quality and reliability in the industry”, said stephanie.

WELMICA LAMINATES PVT. LTD, INDIA

Being a leading manufacturer specializing in high-pressure laminate (HPL) products, they are very happy to be exhibiting in Dubai woodShow 2025. Welmica boasts one of the largest design portfolios in the HPL sector, offering over 2500 SKUs, with more than 1200 designs and 250+ different textures. A spokesperson at the booth added “This extensive variety enables us to cater to diverse market needs, ensuring high-quality, innovative solutions for our customers”.