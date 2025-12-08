Abu Dhabi, UAE - BigBear.ai, a leading provider of mission-ready AI for defense, intelligence and commercial customers, today announced the opening of its first Middle East office at the World Trade Center Abu Dhabi as part of its significant, long-term investment in the region.

Kevin McAleenan, President & CEO of BigBear.ai and former Acting U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), made the announcement at the Global AI Show. He went on to describe the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a leading force in the application of advanced artificial intelligence in frictionless travel and trade.

“At BigBear.ai, we share the UAE’s ambition and bias for action, bringing to the table deep experience supporting government and commercial partners in the U.S. We are honored to be opening our first Middle East office here and look forward to working together over the coming years,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

In recent months, BigBear.ai has established partnerships in the region with Vigilix and Easy Lease, both owned by International Holding Company.

McAleenan underscored during his keynote that BigBear.ai intends to create attractive job opportunities for top Emirati talent while building a diverse, high-performing workforce.

McAleenan continued, “My experience at DHS and leading one of the world’s most advanced domestic security organizations taught me that being first in technological transformation gives you momentum, but follow-through is what really delivers enduring strategic advantage. The promise of AI only matters if you also bring serious focus on execution. We intend to bring that know-how to bear for our partners in business and government in the UAE and beyond.”

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai's artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI.

Forward-Looking Statements

