Sunday, July 24, 2022

The Head of Academic Studies at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Dr. Raja Bucheeri, announced that the admissions process for its bachelor’s and master’s programmes is ongoing online for the upcoming intake.

She mentioned that the majors offered are the International Foundation Programme (IFP), and Bachelor’s programmes from Bangor University in Banking and Finance, Accounting and Finance, Banking and Finance with Diploma in Islamic Finance, in addition to Bachelor’s Programme in Economics and Management from the University of London.

She mentioned that a waiver of 10% from the fees of the International Foundation Programme will be applied to high school graduates with a cumulative average of 90% or above, and new and current students in the bachelor’s programme in Economics and Management from the University of London will receive a 50% exemption throughout their studies.

Moreover, Dr. Raja mentioned that the BIBF offers Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master’s in Human Resources (MSHR), and Master’s in Finance (MSF) from DePaul University in Chicago, in addition to the Executive MBA and Master’s in FinTech programmes awarded by Strathclyde Business School.

Dr. Bucheeri also stated, “All academic programmes offered at the BIBF are fully recognised by the Higher Education Council of Bahrain, and lead to qualifications made by highly-ranked British and American universities. In this way, students can obtain an internationally recognised degree whilst studying locally in Bahrain.” She mentioned.

“We are pleased to offer exceptional academic programmes in Bahrain in collaboration with world-class universities for over twenty years, taking great pride in our graduates that occupy leadership positions in the labour market today.” She added.

Dr. Raja noted that the registration is ongoing until 31st August 2022 for undergraduate programmes, and until 31st September 2022 for postgraduate programmes. She also advised students to follow the BIBF social media channels for latest updates and to visit the website for more information about registration for the next semester.

