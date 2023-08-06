Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE capital markets, has announced its successful integration into the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) electronic platform and mobile application.

This integration gives BHM Capital the authority to enable the fast and seamless onboarding and opening of trading accounts for traders through the DFM application.

The DFM application provides investors with an innovative and comprehensive digital experience where investors can instantly obtain an Investor Number (NIN) in DFM and the ability to open trading accounts With DFM’s enhanced mobile application, investors will now enjoy access to a higher-value experience as they begin their investment journey by actively participating in public offerings and purchasing shares of publicly traded companies. The application also offers a wide range of additional services, including seamless access to DFM and Nasdaq Dubai markets and listed products.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, "We are pleased to have BHM Capital join DFM's electronic platform as a licensed brokerage firm and integrate with our mobile application. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing advanced financial services and facilitating investors to easily navigate and take advantage of opportunities in the capital markets."

Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated: "We are proud to collaborate with DFM and join their electronic platform and mobile application. Through this partnership, we will enhance our clients' experience in dealing with the market by providing a wide range of innovative financial solutions and facilitate their access to stock market and the growing scene of initial public offerings.”

Alaa Dwekat, the Deputy CEO of BHM Capital, said: "Our partnership with DFM is another example of our strong commitment to enhancing the financial sector and supporting the growth of trading activity in the market. We look forward to enhancing the investors' experience and facilitating their operations in the financial market by continuing to innovate and develop our services, and working diligently to meet the expectations and needs of our esteemed clients."

Ali Al Hashimi, the CFO and Head of Strategy of DFM, said: "The partnership with BHM Capital reflects DFM's ongoing initiatives to create a seamless and efficient trading experience for investors and meet their evolving needs. We look forward to our investors using the platform to gain convenient access to Dubai capital markets.”

-Ends-

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial institution in the UAE’s capital markets, listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM

For more information, please visit: www.dfm.ae