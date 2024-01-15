This sponsorship aligns with the company's contributions to social responsibility in the academic sector

BHM Capital Financial Services PJSC, a leading financial institution in the UAE financial markets, proudly announced its role as a platinum sponsor in International Conference on Business Analytics in Practice 2024: Sustainability and Net-Zero Analytics" This event is organized by the College of Business Administration (CoBA) at the University of Sharjah and the Centre for Business Analytics in Practice (CBAP) at Surrey Business School.

The conference which took place from January 8 to 11 at the University of Sharjah campus, aimed to provide a platform for multidisciplinary experts in business analysis to share insights on the pivotal role of data-driven decision-making in achieving sustainability and net-zero emission goals. Alongside workshops and panel discussions, the conference featured parallel sessions showcasing around 59 research papers, keynote panel, industrial panel, and editorial panel highlighting advanced business analysis applications across various fields.

Ma’an Al Bostami, the Chief Operating Officer of BHM Capital, stated, "Our aim, through this platinum sponsorship reflects our company's priority and commitment to corporate social responsibility especially within the academic sector, to facilitate knowledge-sharing among professionals, academics, and students. This includes fostering collaboration, exchanging ideas, and facilitating communication to showcase leading business practices contributing to sustainability efforts. We also purpose to spotlight the experience of the United Arab Emirates, highlighting its global leadership in this crucial field."

Al Bostami further added, "Our sponsorship of this conference, which hosted around 70 academics and experts from esteemed institutions globally, presented an exciting opportunity to engage and exchange experiences with professionals and specialists in financial markets and joint-stock companies.. The conference agenda encompassed discussions on crucial topics, including banking and financial analytics, accounting, artificial intelligence, machine learning analytics, and big data. These insights will be integral to our innovative business model, enhancing the efficiency of trading operations in both local and global financial markets."

The conference hosted experts from prestigious universities and specialized institutes worldwide

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

BHM Capital Is a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC.

