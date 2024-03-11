Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates and a listed on the Dubai Financial Market, concluded its participation in Al Ain University’s Career Development and Training Fair, which was held on February 14 and 15 this year, in the university campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as a contribution in community events and supporting students' involvement in the financial services sector,

This participation came following the memorandum of understanding signed between Al Ain University and BHM Capital in October 2021, which included establishing a virtual trading room on the university campus to provide programs and equipment to train students on investment operations and the stock market, cooperating in conducting joint research projects, exchanging data and information, engaging in joint educational activities, and participating in social events organized by both parties.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, expressed his delight at the interest shown by university students in the United Arab Emirates in pursuing the most demanded specialties in the job market in the coming period, with the financial sector being at the forefront, which remains one of the most vital, developed, and expansive sectors due to its connection to various sectors of the economy. He affirmed that the company is keen to play its role in supporting the local community and empowering students to achieve their goals in reaching a better professional future.

Al Sa'di stated: "We are proud of our partnership with Al Ain University and the academic institutions in the United Arab Emirates, and we consider this partnership as the company's recognition for the Emirati community and its young talents. Due to events like this exhibition, we were able to introduce the role we play in the financial technology field and the integrated package of financial and investment services we provide to meet the needs of our clients. We also had the opportunity to meet many talented students who we expect to have a bright future working in this sector.”

The BHM Capital platform at the exhibition witnessed a great turnout from students, both current students and graduates, who were keen to interact with the company's team and learn about its work and how to benefit from its experience to gain practical application on investment and trading procedures in financial markets. The team greeted the students and confirmed the company's readiness to provide the necessary training and support for those interested in working in the investment and securities trading sector in the future.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

BHM Capital Is a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

For any media queries, please contact:

Tala Abdel Karim