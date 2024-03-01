The UAE recently completed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) key recommendations - a milestone that will strengthen its financial systems and augment its international standing as a destination of choice for business and investment. BHM Capital CEO, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, praised the country’s successful completion of all 15 FATF recommendations and said that this achievement underscores the country's dedication to furthering its national strategy and continuing its upward trajectory as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

These remarks came after the FATF’s - the global watchdog for anti-money laundering and terrorism financing - recent congratulatory announcement about the UAE’s completion of the key recommendations of its action plan. "This achievement, driven by the UAE's leadership and supported by a collaborative effort across government and the private sector, strengthens the country's position as a global financial leader. It will attract further foreign investment, benefit all sectors, and drive even stronger economic growth and prosperity."

Talking about the private sector’s responsibility towards the national action plan, he said that BHM Capital has consistently prioritized financial security by implementing robust anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing policies. The company utilizes advanced screening tools to ensure compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC), Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) regulations, and other global watchlists. This commitment aligns with the UAE's broader efforts to strengthen its financial system and combat financial crime.

Al Sa’di said that BHM Capital prioritizes rigorous risk assessment through strict client and transaction evaluations. The company considers factors like industry, location, and transaction type for client classification and maintains accurate, compliant customer records while upholding privacy. Additionally, BHM Capital conducts regular reviews to update client information, reassess risk levels, adapt to evolving regulations, and identify potential threats.

The organization also equips employees with ongoing training on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws and regulations. It maintains a robust system for reporting suspicious activities to relevant authorities through Suspicious Transaction/Activity Reports, adhering to legal requirements.

-Ends-

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

BHM Capital Is a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae