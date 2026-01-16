Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Beyond Creation, the independent Technology and CX agency, has announced a rebrand to ‘parallel’, with a focus on bringing its unrivalled expertise in customer experience to the fore of its client offering.

With 18 years of experience in building and crafting digital experiences across the MENA region on major multinational brands such as Hyundai Middle East and Africa, United Arab Emirates Padel Association, World Food Program, parallel brings a unique mix of client experience and purpose-built technology platforms and solutions to streamline complex customer journeys by making them organized, clear, and measurable.

As part of the refreshed identity, the company has announced three core platforms AutoConnect for the automotive industry, Property Central for the real estate sector, and a soon to be launched sports platform. Each of these has been built to support each distinct industry, while sharing the same experience standards, measurement models, and operational principles, allowing organizations to scale without fragmenting the customer journey.

Speaking of this brand evolution, Mostafa Yasseen, Co-Founder of parallel, said, “Growth today is not limited just to technology. There is a need for a layer of synchronicity and coordination. We have seen that customer experience is often fragmented across touchpoints and teams. To realign this journey, Beyond Creation has evolved into parallel, to help brands orchestrate and scale impact without losing any semblance of control over their customer journeys.”

Ahmed Yasseen, Co-Founder, parallel, said, “In our 18 years of experience, we have seen that customer experience journeys do not suddenly break; rather, there is a gradual process of degradation and misalignment across multiple systems and teams. parallel exists to bridge those gaps and give organizations the structure they need to stay predictable, transparent, and trusted, even as scale increases complexity.”

parallel believes customer journeys start with clarity. Hence, every part of this journey must be designed to be simple, intuitive, and easy to follow, with minimal obstacles. This evolution to parallel highlights the company’s integrated approach, where platforms, operations, and customer engagement advance simultaneously rather than separately.

This synchronized or ‘in-parallel’ progression enables scalable growth without compromising the overall experience. The company has formalized this approach under one identity, without disrupting existing partnerships or ongoing work.

AutoConnect, parallel’s automotive CX platform, supports the full vehicle ownership journey, from discovery and purchase through delivery, and after-sales. It replaces broken steps and manual follow-ups with a single, guided experience, keeping customers informed while giving dealers and OEMs real-time visibility into progress, ownership, and delays.

Property Central, the company’s real estate CX platform, supports buyers across the entire ownership lifecycle, from unit selection and reservation to contracts, payments, handover, and resident services. By connecting sales, operations, and post-handover services into one continuous journey, it ensures customers are never left guessing, and developers retain control.

Parallel’s sports platform supports federations, clubs, and communities by bringing memberships, tournaments, rankings, and operational workflows into a single system. It allows engagement, administration, and performance tracking to move together, rather than being handled through disconnected tools.

While these three industries have distinct platforms and offerings, parallel continues to work with organizations across industries – including FMCG and enterprise sectors. The same principles of customer experience, operational execution, and measurement are applied across all engagements.

About parallel

Parallel (previously Beyond Creation) is a full-service CX technology company operating across the Middle East and North Africa, with offices in Cairo and Dubai. Since its founding, the agency has been dedicated to transforming business objectives into meaningful digital outcomes by delivering bespoke strategies and innovative solutions across a wide spectrum of CX transformation services, including CX strategy, architecture and roadmap, experience design and UI/UX for web and mobile apps, platform engineering, integration and operations, data and performance analytics and growth enablement. With a client-first approach rooted in transparency, accountability and proactivity, parallel prides itself on creating lasting partnerships that drive tangible value and position brands for success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

