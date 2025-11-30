Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, and Bahrain FinTech Bay have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing cloud adoption and drive the next phase of digital transformation across the Kingdom’s financial services sector. The partnership underscores both entities’ commitment to empowering fintech growth and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional digital hub.

This strategic agreement reflects the shared commitment of both entities to empower fintech startups, scale-ups, and international companies entering Bahrain by providing them with stronger operational, technological, and ecosystem support.

Under the agreement, Bahrain FinTech Bay will introduce Beyon Solutions’ suite of digital, technical, and operational services to its community, while both entities co-create opportunities for knowledge sharing, workshops, and ecosystem engagement. The goal is to ensure fintech companies have the tools, infrastructure, and guidance needed to establish, operate, and scale effectively within Bahrain.

Commenting on the signing, Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon, said: “Through this MoU with Bahrain FinTech Bay, we’re driving the next wave of digital innovation in Bahrain by combining our technical expertise with their vibrant ecosystem to help organisations reimagine operations, accelerate growth, and create tangible value in the digital economy.”

Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, added: “This MoU reflects our commitment to strengthening the ecosystem through offering Fintech’s meaningful, practical support as they build and scale in Bahrain. Working alongside Beyon Solutions allows us to provide the companies we serve with access to trusted digital and operational expertise, ensuring they are well-equipped to innovate and thrive in a competitive landscape.”

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration and aligns with national efforts to establish Bahrain as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

About Beyon Solutions

Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, is an IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge digital technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of high demand of businesses of all sizes across the Middle East.

Beyon Solutions capitalizes on its solid partnerships with leading global Technology to combine technical expertise with a strategic approach to delivering solutions that drive operational success and connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.beyonsolutions.com