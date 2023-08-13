Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has announced a partnership with Takaful International Company (GIG Bahrain - Takaful) and launched a joint campaign that benefits customers who use a Beyon Money card to pay for GIG Takaful’s products.

In line with the campaign, Beyon Money customers will receive cash back when purchasing Takaful International insurance policies using their Beyon Money Classic or Platinum Cards. Classic Card users will receive 4% cash back while Platinum Card users will receive 6% cash back, unlimited without any cap. Purchases can be made online or at any of GIG Takaful’s branches.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone commented, “Beyon Money is pleased to partner with GIG Takaful and to offer its customers another meaningful cash back proposal related to added value services, such as the Insurance products offered by Takaful.”

“The partnership is the beginning of a deeper collaboration aimed at providing Beyon Money’s customers with the best insurance products available in the market, at the most competitive price. Furthermore, it continues Beyon Money’s mission to become the top Super App for customers and the partner of choice within the ecosystem of service providers,” he said.

“This collaboration showcases Beyon Money’s continuous commitment towards enhancing its Super App offering, providing customers with Cards, Remittance, Open Banking, Personal Financial Management, investment Products and Insurance solutions. Beyon Money is the only Fintech in Bahrain that facilitates a suite of services for everyday financial requirements with licenses granted by the CBB,” Mr. Mancone added.

On his part, GIG Bahrain Takaful Chief Executive Officer Essam Al Ansari stated, "We are pleased to have established this strategic partnership with Beyon Money. At GIG Bahrain Takaful, we have consistently striven to differentiate ourselves by putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do. To us, being customer-centric means going beyond the conventional boundaries of insurance and focusing on delivering products, services, and information that truly benefit, empower, and enhance the customer experience. We believe that convenience plays a pivotal role in achieving this objective, and our partnership with Beyon Money is a step forward in that direction."

Mr. Al Ansari added, "Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our esteemed customers with an array of exclusive offers that cater to their specific needs and aspirations. We understand that our customers have unique protection and financial goals, and it is our responsibility to help them cost-effectively achieve those goals. By joining forces with Beyon Money, we are expanding our offerings beyond traditional insurance products. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with an added layer of convenience, as they will now have access to a wide range of discounts and benefits through this programme. I am confident that this partnership will bring value to our customers and further strengthen GIG Takaful's position as a leading provider in the Takaful industry."

Beyon Money achieved significant growth in the first 7 months of 2023, equal to 6 times the volume of domestic and international payments and 10 times the number of customers compared to the same period in 2022.

About Beyon Money

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, which launched in January 2022, is a leading mobile wallet operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you can connect your bank accounts, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, use your prepaid card all over the world, pay bills and send funds abroad instantly all in one place, making Beyon Money the one-stop destination for managing all your money seamlessly, securely and transparently.

About Takaful International Company (GIG Bahrain – Takaful)

Takaful International Company is the first Islamic Insurance Company in Bahrain, a subsidiary of GIG-Bahrain and is assigned a rating of A- Excellent by AM Best Credit Rating Agency. The company provides a wide range of insurance covers and products consistent with the principles of Islamic Shari’a that serves the various needs of individuals and corporations. Covering major insurance categories such as Group Life and Health, Motor, Travel, Fire, General Accident & Liability, Engineering and Marine.

