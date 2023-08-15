Successfully contributed to the final pre-listing round of technology and AI giant, Triller, before their filing for IPO on NYSE

High-growth tech proves to be one of the most lucrative pre-IPO opportunities this year, for investors with access.

Dubai: Berkeley Assets, a British private equity firm with over 15 years of experience, has revealed increasing investor demand from its UAE clients for potential unicorns and large-scale developing firms on their journey to an initial public offering (IPO) or public listing. Leveraging its direct access to high-profile initial public offering (IPO) opportunities, Berkeley Assets provides distinctive and unparalleled access for clients to partake in the growth phase of lucrative global companies. Most recently, it has contributed towards the final pre-listing round for Triller, an AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, prior to the company’s filing to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Omar Jackson, Partner at Berkeley Assets said: “We’ve seen an increasing demand from our clients for investment opportunities in pre-IPO companies. Typically, these are limited to accredited or institutional investors due to the required confidentiality, vital skill sets and higher ticket sizes. With a proven track record of delivering successful returns for investors, we’ve been entrusted by several companies to support in their public listing journey. We continue to provide our clients with unique and exclusive access to high profile IPOs through our extensive network of partners across the world.”

Berkeley Assets creates a platform for clients to participate in series funding rounds and pre-listing phases of major companies, enabling them to benefit from the substantial value appreciation that often accompanies a successful company’s progression from a private entity to a publicly-listed one. With a potential for high returns, investing in a company before it goes public can provide the opportunity to “buy in” at a lower value compared to the official listing price. Consequently, if the company’s value increases significantly after it goes public, pre-listing investors can benefit from substantial capital gains.

In today’s world, most companies preparing for an IPO tend to be in some way at the forefront of technological advancements and disruptive innovation. These types of companies allow investors to tap into their development at an early stage, due to the high-growth potential in that field. Investors thus gain exposure to highly-rewarding and promising businesses with significant growth prospects. Similarly, these investments enable stakeholders to support and capitalise on the cutting-edge technologies that are being developed.

According to Jackson, portfolio diversification is another important factor to consider when choosing unique and sought after investment opportunities such as these. “Including pre-listing investments in a diversified portfolio is very unique for most as these opportunities do not often come along. As opposed to most high growth opportunities which are usually considered higher risk, due to the scale of these opportunities and stringent regulation from the likes of the SEC, much of the risks are mitigated through several appealing structures.”

While pre-IPO investing has its advantages, Berkeley Assets advises potential investors of the inherent risks, which is often defined by timing. There is far less risk when investing at a pre-listing stage as opposed to investing in a series funding round where the risk is logically higher.

In Dubai, Berkeley Assets advises its clients on the top-tier public listing opportunities across key global markets such as the NYSE and Nasdaq. With a team of expert analysts, Berkeley Assets ensures due diligence work and a thorough understanding of the company's business model, financials, management team, and market conditions are carried out before making any pre-IPO investments.

With head offices in British Virgin Islands (BVI), London and Dubai, Berkeley Assets is capitalising on new investment opportunities to provide stable and sustainable returns. Berkeley Assets continues to succeed through its constant ability to provide adequate security and protection measures for its clients, together with a direct approach and top-quality service.

About Berkeley Assets

Berkeley Assets is a well-established private equity firm led by a team of British professionals. With a proven track record of over 15 years, Berkeley Assets has successfully built a strong and diversified portfolio. The firm raises capital from institutional and private clients globally, which enables them to invest in a range of new and existing projects and businesses, with a particular focus on the UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia markets.

Berkeley Assets adopts a conservative investment approach, backed by tangible assets and private businesses, and aims to achieve consistent growth and generate high levels of income for their investors. The firm takes pride in their ownership of physical assets and private businesses located in secure and thriving areas, offering their clients a sense of security and confidence.