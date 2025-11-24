Both parties will explore developing next-generation digital payment framework to support Bahrain’s digital transformation journey.

Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Bahraini innovator and a leading company in fintech and electronic financial transactions service, and Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, headquartered in Singapore, have partnered to launch cross-border QR payments between Bahrain’s BENEFIT QR payment scheme and Ant International’s global wallet gateway, Alipay+, during 2026 support the transition to toward a more inclusive digital payments ecosystem.

By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both parties will explore and develop innovative cross-border payment solutions between Bahrain and global markets to foster greater financial integration. They will also aim to develop a comprehensive cross-border payment framework that fosters innovation and aligns with global fintech advancements.

Through this collaboration, more than 15,000 of Bahrain’s merchants will be able to accept cross-border QR payments from Alipay+ international payment partners. Alipay+ currently connects more than 1.8 billion user accounts across from over 40 digital payment partners to more than 150 million merchants in over 100 markets.

In addition to enabling inbound cross-border payments, both parties will also explore the introduction of outbound payment capabilities through the Alipay+ solution in the near future. This will allow Bahraini consumers to use their preferred local payment methods internationally via the BENEFIT network, which connects every bank in the country, to make seamless digital payments at millions of Alipay+ enabled merchants abroad.

The collaboration further encompasses knowledge and technical expertise exchange, as well as joint marketing initiatives designed to raise awareness and promote the adoption of fintech solutions among individuals and businesses.

Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, stated: “This partnership reflects BENEFIT’s strategic vision to expand its global presence and reinforce Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for fintech and advanced digital payment solutions. Our collaboration with Ant International will contribute to building an advanced infrastructure that strengthens the link between local and international markets, providing users with secure, seamless, and world-class payment experience. This initiative represents a pivotal step toward developing innovative financial solutions that enhance cross-border payments and accelerate digital transformation within the financial sector. It further cements BENEFIT’s role as a strategic partner in shaping a smarter and more sustainable future for Bahrain’s financial ecosystem, in line with the Kingdom’s vision of a knowledge-based digital economy.”

Mr. AlJanahi added: “This collaboration is part of BENEFIT’s broader strategy to establish an effective bridge connecting national payment systems with leading international platforms, in alignment with global fintech developments. It strengthens Bahrain’s capacity to attract high-value investments and strategic partnerships that contribute positively to the national economy.”

Mr. Pietro Candela, General Manager of EMEA for Alipay+, commented: “We are honoured to collaborate with BENEFIT, one of the Middle East’s foremost fintech and digital payments institutions, to bring the innovative Alipay+ solution to Bahraini businesses. Together we aim to empower local merchants of all sizes to accept seamless payments from international travellers that Alipay+ serves with its partner wallets, while also working towards enabling BENEFIT customers to access our services in international markets in the future.”

The upcoming launch of Alipay+ in Bahrain builds upon Ant International’s recent milestones in the Middle East this year, including the opening of Ant International’s first Middle East office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to expand its partnerships in the region.

In addition to Bahrain, Alipay+ is also integrated into 10 national QR payment schemes in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet (BenefitPay) and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors, Bahrain Electronic Cheque, Wages Protection System, and Trust Services for digital signatures.

