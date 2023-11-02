DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN), the leading sports and entertainment broadcaster, is offering subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) a trio of fantastic early bird deals this November to allow them to catch all the action from January’s AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM and the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023TM, as well as June’s UEFA EURO 2024TM.

Subscribers to any of beIN’s three new “UNLOCK the ULTIMATE PLAYS” promotions will get a 25 per cent discount on beIN’s ULTIMATE package, which provides access to 93 sports and entertainment channels, including beIN SPORTS 4 AFC, beIN SPORTS 5 AFC, beIN SPORTS 6 AFC, as well as beIN SPORTS MAX 1, beIN SPORTS MAX 2, beIN SPORTS MAX 3, and beIN SPORTS MAX 4 in Arabic, English. French coverage will also be able available for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023TM, and the UEFA EURO 2024TM.

The “Dual Events Offer” is a four-month subscription that covers both the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, which kick-off on 12 and 13 January respectively and each run for a month. Meanwhile beIN’s nine-month “Triple Events Offer” also includes EURO 2024, which runs from 14 June to 14 July. Lastly, the year-long “Advantage Offer” is for fans who want to follow all the action from the three international football competitions as well as next season’s top European leagues, which will restart in August.

Early bird subscribers to any of the November packages will also be able to access the beIN 4K channel, plus use the beIN CONNECT App to watch their favourite beIN channels, including the beIN SPORTS MAX channels on-the-go. Additionally, subscribers will qualify for a US$20 credit each month to watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters on beIN ON DEMAND and beIN BOX OFFICE.

To unlock a world of sports and entertainment, visit bein.com/bein25 and use the promo code bein25. Terms and conditions apply.

