In recent years, Bayut, the UAE’s leading property portal has pioneered innovations in the PropTech domain with multiple solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the market. Following on from their industry-defining products such as TruCheck™ and Search 2.0, Bayut has taken the step to further seamlessly integrate AI into the property search experience with the launch of BayutGPT, the region's first cutting-edge AI-powered property search assistant. Set to refine the already advanced property search experience for its diverse user base in the region, BayutGPT offers a more interactive and personalised journey for those navigating the UAE's dynamic real estate market.

BayutGPT is designed with one primary goal in mind: to assist property seekers on Bayut in a conversational manner, while offering data-enriched recommendations. BayutGPT empowers property seekers with a revolutionary tool that simplifies the complex landscape of the UAE real estate market.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Bayut has once again taken an important step to maintain its competitive edge in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. Whether you're a first-time buyer, a seasoned investor, or simply exploring the market, BayutGPT is here to help you curate your property search journey and answer your questions.

Users can ask questions to learn more about the average rental yields in different communities, popular locations in Dubai, the availability of bed types in specific locations and even ask for personalised property recommendations based on user preferences.

Commenting on this landmark announcement Haider Khan, the CEO of Bayut and the Head of Dubizzle Group MENA, said:

"BayutGPT represents a significant step forward in Bayut’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and enhancing the search experience for property seekers in the UAE.

With BayutGPT, we are leveraging the power of AI to take on the responsibility of further diving deeper into the complex journey of property search for our users.

This milestone reaffirms our commitment to innovation and sets a new standard for excellence in the real estate industry. We are excited to embark on a new era of real estate exploration with BayutGPT"

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Nixon

Media lead

Stephen.nixon@dubizzle.com