​​​​​Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon is excited to announce its new Fiber Speed plans, designed to deliver unmatched internet performance with speeds starting from 300Mbps reaching up to 2Gbps.

Batelco is simultaneously enhancing its existing fiber speeds, boosting entry-level speeds from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps. Moreover, the highest speed offered by Batelco will also increase from 1 Gbps to 2 Gbps. Existing customers will automatically benefit from the upgrade, experiencing speeds up to three times their current levels, all at no additional cost. This upgrade delivers a seamless, high-performance online experience, enabling faster downloads, smoother streaming, and an overall superior online experience.

Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla commented, “At Batelco, we are dedicated to the continuous improvement of our services, always striving to elevate the customer experiences. We are delighted to introduce high-speed internet solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This significant enhancement not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also ensures that our customers enjoy the very best in connectivity.”

“This step aligns with the ongoing efforts to elevate Bahrain's position in global speed rankings, reflecting a strategic commitment to enhancing the nation's digital infrastructure and fostering improved connectivity for all,” he added.

Customers can subscribe to any of Batelco’s plans at their retail shops or mobile app.

