New investments in the Barracuda Partner Success Program include more favorable partner and distribution compensation models, including discounts and rebates, and expanded technical enablement and resources

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced new enhancements to the Barracuda Partner Success Program aimed at increasing partner margin and profitability and expanding technical enablement for channel partners and distributors.

Investments in the global Barracuda Partner Success Program include:

Improving partner compensation models globally. Including new discounts and rebates for top-tier partners and the expansion of internal offerings to create more opportunities for partners to maximize their revenue.

Newly redesigned compensation models support long-term business growth for partners by putting them in a better position to recruit new customers and enable and secure their businesses. Enhancing the partner sales and technical enablement. Provides access to four new partner technical certification courses and expanded technical enablement resources. This includes making it easier for partners to build customized, trackable links to the Barracuda Email Threat Scanner and access reporting on their customer scans.

“As a 100% channel-focused company, we strive to put ourselves in our partner’s shoes to understand their unique perspectives better and deliver on their requirements. We call this 'partner empathy’,” said Jason Beal, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems, Barracuda. “Just three months after launching our global Partner Success program, we are excited to announce key enhancements to the program that will enable our partners to maximize their success through the partner multiplier, leading to greater profitability when they go to market with Barracuda.”

Alongside its investments in partner profitability, Barracuda is also introducing a new Premier-level rebate for top-tier partners. The new rebate program is structured around the customer success framework of the LAER model: land, adoption, expansion, and retention and renewal, to help drive partner profitability. The rebate program rewards partners for achievement of landing new customers, improving full adoption of product functionality by customers, expanding offerings across the Barracuda portfolio, and retaining customers through valuable renewals support.

“This new rebate came out of recent discussions with our Partner Advisory Board and is a significant milestone for Barracuda in recognizing top-performing partners around the globe,” added Beal.

Investments leading to growth and success for Barracuda and its partners

The Barracuda Partner Success Program was launched in December 2023 with the goal of ensuring partner success around the globe through two core elements: the shared success model and partner agility. A key differentiated element of the program is Barracuda’s support for reseller partners across multiple routes to market, providing reseller partners with benefits and resources based on their total sales contribution.

As a result of all of the recent investments Barracuda has been making in partner success, the company experienced 14% growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR) for SaaS solutions. The number of hybrid partners is also growing.

Partners participating in the global Barracuda Partner Success Program benefit from a clear path to success under the Premier, Preferred, and Authorized levels. Resellers interested in learning more about the features and benefits of the Barracuda Partner Success Program can visit www.barracuda.com/partners.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.