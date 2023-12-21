Muscat: Reinforcing its efforts to be closer to the customers, BankDhofar recently celebrated the official opening of a new branch in Mina Al Fahal (service branch). This step reflects BankDhofar’s tireless endeavor to be closer to its customers throughout the Sultanate of Oman and provide them with the best banking experience.

The branch's official inauguration was graced by Ms. Haifa Al Khaifi, Finance Director & Oil and Gas Board Secretary and attended by Mr. Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, CEO of BankDhofar, alongside key members of the executive management team, and notable community figures.

Located in Al Qurum, the new branch aims to provide convenient, modern banking facilities with personalized customer service to its customers. With the inauguration of this branch, BankDhofar reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the local economy, while catering to the evolving needs of customers across the nation. With its prime location which is easily accessible, the branch offers a wide range of services to its customers except for cash services. The new branch is designed to provide convenient banking experience to its customers.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.

BankDhofar customers may access financial services through its branches network across the Sultanate, including account management, deposits, loans, foreign exchange, trade finance, investment solutions, and more. in addition to a wide network of ATMs, CDMs & FFM around the Sultanate that work round-the-clock with high efficiency. For added customer convenience, the Bank offers smart banking at the fingertips through its Mobile Banking App. Customers may conduct a wide range of instant mobile banking services through the award winning App. The services include instant transfer 24/7 to any local bank account, cardless cash, and Instant International money transfer service with Western Union, among other services.

To learn more check out BankDhofar pages on social media; Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar), or visit the official website www.BankDhofar.com or contact the call centre 24/7 on (+968) 24791111 for inquiries.

-End-