MUSCAT: As part of its ongoing commitment to nurturing a culture of saving among the younger generation, BankDhofar continues to promote financial literacy through its dedicated Minor Account, designed to help minors develop sound money management skills and make informed financial decisions from an early age.

The account encourages healthy saving habits by offering a flexible and secure banking environment that introduces minors to the fundamentals of financial planning, goal-setting, and responsible money management laying the groundwork for a confident journey toward financial independence.

Tailored specifically to the needs of young customers, Parents or legal guardians can open a Minor Account for children aged 13 to 18 with no minimum balance requirement, allowing minors to start saving without financial pressure. It also includes a dedicated ATM card, enabling secure and convenient daily banking transactions such as cash withdrawals and electronic payments, further supporting long-term financial stability and future planning.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashraf bin Khalid Al-Batashi, Head of Products, Cards, and Bancassurance at BankDhofar, said: “In an era marked by rapid economic change and technological advancement, equipping young people with the tools and knowledge to make informed financial decisions has become essential. The Minor Account provides a comprehensive educational experience that instills financial discipline from an early age.”

He added: “At BankDhofar, we aspire to cultivate a financially capable generation empowered with confidence and the skills needed to achieve their ambitions. This account reflects our commitment to supporting minors and enabling them to build a bright and secure future.”

Through this offering, BankDhofar delivers modern banking solutions aligned with the expectations of digitally savvy minors , while also supporting parents in teaching their children the importance of saving and responsible financial management. The account serves as an effective platform for enhancing financial awareness and establishing a strong foundation for long-term financial well-being.

BankDhofar’s has 141+ branches across the Sultanate of Oman. Required documents include a copy of the minor’s passport, ID card, or birth certificate; the Omani guardian’s ID card; and, where applicable, legal authorization if the guardian is not the father, along with proof of address. Non-Omani applicants must also provide a copy of the residency card and visa page.

The Minor Account forms a key pillar of BankDhofar’s broader strategy to empower young people with confidence, responsibility, and financial independence—positioning them for a stable and promising economic future.