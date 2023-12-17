Sharjah, UAE: Bank of Sharjah, one of the UAE's preeminent commercial banks, recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee with a gala event at the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. The occasion, attended by senior leadership, employees, and a host of loyal clients, was more than just a commemoration of fifty years in business; it was also a tribute to the bank's history of cultural diversity, sustainable practices, robust economic growth, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Established as the first bank in Sharjah and the fifth in the UAE, Bank of Sharjah has been instrumental in fostering the nation's robust economic growth over the years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, praised the bank's significant role in supporting local businesses, facilitating trade, and driving economic growth. He envisioned a prosperous future for the bank, powered by an expanded and dynamic Board of Directors and a new management team with the addition of Mr. Mohamed Khadiri as Chief Executive Officer.

The Chairman expressed gratitude on behalf of the Council members to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Honorary Chairman and a member of the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE. He acknowledged their wise leadership and significant efforts in fostering stability and prosperity for all UAE citizens.

Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, addressed the guests at the event, expressing gratitude and optimism as the bank marked its 50th anniversary. He thanked the bank's loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive stakeholders, whose trust has been instrumental in the bank's journey towards excellence and service growth in Sharjah and the UAE.

As Bank of Sharjah embarks on a new phase of high growth and transformation, Khadiri expressed his confidence in the bank's resilience, commitment to innovation, and dedication to its clients and communities. He reaffirmed to steer the bank towards new heights, pioneering initiatives that resonate with the dynamic needs of the Bank’s customers and the evolving financial landscape.

On this landmark occasion, Bank of Sharjah reiterated its commitment to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, valued shareholders, and supportive stakeholders. The bank acknowledges that their trust and partnership have been the cornerstone of its success over the past five decades.

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, by Emiree decree issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and its Dependencies. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first financial institution in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.

