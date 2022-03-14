Committed to achieving economic growth with minimal impact on the environment, Bank Nizwa has spearheaded several unique initiatives to promote sustainable practices in the local community. In the recent Oman Sustainability Week Awards, the bank was recognized for its ongoing endeavours towards sustainability and was awarded a special award in the bronze category.

The Oman Sustainability Week Awards was held under the patronage of H.H. Sayyid Dr. Fahad Bin Al Julanda Al Said, Vice-Chancellor at Sultan Qaboos University to honour the efforts of local companies who had made significant contributions in areas of sustainability. Mr. Khalid Al Barwani, DGM Wholesale Banking of Bank Nizwa received the award on behalf of the bank.

Expressing his delight in receiving the award, Mr. Al Barwani said, “This is a moment of great pride for Bank Nizwa. The OSW Awards is indeed an excellent platform to encourage organisations to move towards a green and circular economy. As an Islamic bank that places great emphasis on ethical practices, the concept of sustainability has always been deeply integrated with everything we do. The sustainability Linked financing initiative recently launched by the bank is another testament to our commitment to contribute towards the country’s efforts to transition to Net Zero emissions and attain a sustainable future. The program will further incentivize companies to adopt sustainable practices in their operations. At Bank Nizwa, we are in strong alignment with Oman Vision 2040 which favours investments in socially responsible businesses. By pledging our commitment to sustainability practices, we have been able to support eco-conscious customers and investors and also contribute to community development projects.”

While Bank Nizwa has attained significant growth in the past years, it has also remained steadfast in its endeavours to promote an all-inclusive financial ecosystem that factors in sustainable programs. Focusing on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as well as Oman’s vision to be listed among the top 20 countries in the worldwide Environmental Performance Index, the bank has conceptualized innovative, sustainable and Sharia-compliant finance solutions for the benefit of its customers. With a strong portfolio of clients, Bank Nizwa has also played an instrumental role in helping companies from different sectors integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into their businesses.

The Oman Sustainability award further cements Bank Nizwa’s position as a bank that is progressive, promotes transparent practices and has a keen focus on spearheading initiatives that have a sustainable, long-term positive impact on the community. The bank has not only set new benchmarks in sustainability in the Islamic finance industry but has also demonstrated unfaltering dedication in guiding companies to make more socially conscious investment decisions.