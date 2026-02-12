Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a leader in innovative financial solutions, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently introduced its Corporate Credit Card, a sophisticated offering designed to enhance liquidity, streamline expense management and facilitate seamless transactions for corporate customers. Tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses, the card combines financial flexibility with premium lifestyle benefits, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to empowering corporates with cutting-edge banking solutions.

The Corporate Credit Card from Bank Nizwa offers a range of benefits designed to enhance financial efficiency and support a professional lifestyle. Cardholders enjoy complimentary access to premium airport lounges across key regional and international destinations, along with international data roaming and expedited visa processing services—ensuring seamless connectivity for business travelers, exclusive discounts on car rentals and preferential hotel booking rates. Golf enthusiasts benefit from access to unique golfing experiences, reflecting the card’s commitment to balancing business with leisure. Additionally, the card includes comprehensive travel risk management solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohammed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer stated: "Amid the rapid and continuous shifts in the financial landscape, businesses need more than just transactional efficiency—they require financial solutions that support their long-term growth strategies. Our Corporate Credit Card is not merely a payment tool; it is a comprehensive solution specifically designed to meet the needs of businesses by enhancing payment management and providing better financial oversight."

In addition to these benefits, the card offers a robust security framework that ensures precise financial control and helps mitigate risks, supporting businesses in maintaining accurate and effective financial oversight.

With this launch, Bank Nizwa sets new standards in corporate banking by blending financial flexibility, distinctive privileges, and a high-level of security.