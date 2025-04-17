RIYADH: Bain & Company, a leading global management consultancy, has announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Riyadh a move that reinforces the firm’s long-standing commitment to the Kingdom and the wider Middle East. The new space reflects Bain’s continued investment in cultivating talent, supporting national transformation, and building even closer partnerships with clients across the region.



Bain has worked alongside clients in the Middle East since 1990, helping to shape ambitious strategies and drive impact across industries. With the establishment of its first regional office in 2007, the firm deepened its on-the-ground presence and over the years has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in many of the region’s transformation programs.

The new Riyadh office marks Bain’s third successive location in the city, underscoring the firm’s long-term growth and continued investment in the capital. This latest move to a modern, state-of-the-art space in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) provides a dynamic environment for Bain’s growing team. Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse culture — with design elements reflecting its different regions the office is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and deeper client connection at the heart of the city’s thriving business community.



Ahmed Boshnak, Partner and Head of Bain & Company’s Riyadh office, said: “This investment is a natural next step on our journey in Saudi Arabia. It’s a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us, the incredible talent we’ve been able to build, and our continued optimism about the market’s future. Being in KAFD puts us closer to many of our clients, and the new space gives our team the right environment to collaborate, grow, and continue delivering meaningful results”.



Bain & Company’s new Riyadh office more than doubles the footprint of its previous space, reflecting a significant upgrade in both scale and functionality. It incorporates the latest workplace technologies, including flexible hybrid workspaces, high-tech collaboration tools, and enhanced facilities to support both in-person and remote engagements. The design also reflects Bain’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, with the space aiming to achieve the highest environmental standards, including LEED certification for energy efficiency and sustainable building practices.

Tom De Waele, Middle East Managing Partner at Bain & Company, added: “Our region has always been a priority for Bain — and our presence in Riyadh, alongside our clients and teams, is a cornerstone of that. This milestone is about investing where it matters most: enabling us to be closer to and better serve our clients from the latest infrastructure in the heart of Riyadh, while also providing a state-of-the-art home for our exceptional and fast-growing Saudi team, as well as international experts visiting the Kingdom to support them. We’re grateful for the partnerships we've built in the market and are excited about what lies ahead.”



Bain’s new Riyadh office is located at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Building 1.15, Level 41.

