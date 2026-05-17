CTM360 achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first-ever Arab World software technology to stand among the 17 innovative global companies for “Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI).” This is reflected in Gartner’s May 2026 CTI Magic Quadrant report. The report shows the leaders that are shaping the future of CTI.

Gartner is the world’s foremost information technology research firm. It is widely recognized for its influential Magic Quadrant™ reports, considered by many as the benchmark for identifying global technology leaders and future industry trends. Companies included in a Magic Quadrant™ are recognized for being at the vanguard in their respective categories.

When it comes to the history of IT innovation in the Arab world, this region has produced many successful technology companies. While some adapted global ideas for local markets, CTM360 has consistently focused on building novel technologies that are recognized globally. Now the company serves customers in more than 100 countries.

CTM360’s merits are widely known. Awards - including Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Innovation Leadership Award for Digital Risk Protection and Forrester’s New Wave™: Digital Risk Protection, Q3 2018 - testify to the company’s excellence. CTM360’s inclusion in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ represents a new, defining milestone.

“I started this journey nearly 30 years ago with the ambition to help transform the region from consumers of technology into globally recognized producers of innovation,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, Founder and CEO of CTM360. “Alhamdulillah, after several unsuccessful attempts, CTM360, which we established over 10 years ago, has made that vision a reality. But we still have a long way to go, as we continue innovating for the future threat landscape and scaling globally through AI.”

Cybersecurity, and especially Cyber Threat Intelligence, is gaining strategic importance as governments and enterprises reinforce their security posture and improve visibility across critical national infrastructure. Gartner specifically recognized CTM360’s strengths, noting that its “focus on regulated industries and national-level sector mapping reinforces differentiated value.”

CTM360 also is differentiated in the report, as the company has remained bootstrapped without external funding, while competing alongside global cybersecurity leaders.

The company proudly carries out its vision of “Cyber Security from Bahrain to the World.” This reflects the Kingdom’s strong leadership vision and supportive innovation ecosystem, local talent pool, and government-backed initiatives. These have played a significant role in CTM360’s global success.

CTM360 continues to expand its international footprint. The company is preparing for another major milestone by serving as a Bronze Sponsor at the FIRST Conference 2026. FIRST takes place from June 14-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, USA. CTM360’s leadership hopes to meet with you there!