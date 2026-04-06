During a recent outage, the functioning of the Ministry’s online portal was suspended. It was communicated that deadlines would not be affected, however, and late fees for deadline compliance would be waived. With the restoration now in place, affected matters should be progressed via the portal under Ministry-set protocols.

CWB is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate steps for its clients.

For more information, please contact CWB Senior Consultant Firas Jayyusi.

About CWB

CWB emerged as an unrivalled super-regional firm following the merger of leading intellectual property specialists Cedar White Bradley, Hahn & Hahn and PETOŠEVIĆ Group. With 29 offices, 170 practitioners, and 300 employees, CWB now services and manages the portfolios of some of the world's leading IP owners across 100+ jurisdictions in Africa, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The information contained in this message is a summary only of the subject matter covered, without an assumption of a duty of care by CWB Limited. The summary is not intended to be nor should it be relied on as any kind of advice or as a substitute for legal or other professional advice.