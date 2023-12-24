Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain Marina Development, the developer of Bahrain Marina, a prestigious project located in the heart of Manama, has announced that all the apartments offered in the project's first launch phase (20% of total number of apartment) have been fully booked in record time. Exceeding all expectations, the success achieved during this period showcases the remarkable demand for the quality standards and features of the residences, particularly its unique sea views.

With its exceptional location on the eastern coastal strip of the capital, Manama, Bahrain Marina provides a unique tourist and living destination overlooking the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf. It will be a milestone in the urban horizon of the Kingdom, thanks to the facilities it offers which will cover an area of 256,000 square metres.

Commenting on this occasion with regards to booking all apartments offered in the first batch in record time and starting to offer the apartments of the second batch for reservation, Mr Yusuf Althawadi, Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated: “We are proud of the exceptional level of demand for the freehold units in the project, which has generated widespread interest from those seeking a distinguished waterfront lifestyle and those looking for a unique investment opportunity in one of the prominent development projects in the Kingdom. We are confident that Bahrain Marina will have a significant impact on the architectural development seen in the Kingdom at the regional level.”

Mr Ahmed Khalfan, Director of Sales and Marketing, added: “The rapid bookings of Bahrain Marina Residences which exceeded all expectations reflects the great confidence that customers and investors have in Bahrain Marina and the overall vision of the development along with exceptional value offered by the project. This also embodies the project’s ability to meet customers’ aspirations and provide an exceptional residential experience. We are confident that this prominent development will be an inspiration for the development sector in the Kingdom.”

The waterfront residences offer a range of options to suit your needs, including spacious studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that exude sophistication and style. These apartments are designed with meticulous attention to detail and boast contemporary interiors, high-end finishes, and breathtaking views of the marina and the azure waters beyond. Whether you're looking for a cozy haven for yourself or a spacious abode for your family, our Bahrain Marina residences are the epitome of luxury living. With world-class amenities, including a marina club, shopping district and entertainment centres, you'll find everything you need right at your doorstep.

Bahrain Marina offers a wide range of facilities to cater to the diverse needs of its residents. On the amenities level, there is the multi-purpose room, which serves as a versatile event and banquet venue. This well-equipped space is perfect for meetings, parties, and training sessions. Moreover, Bahrain Marina also provides various recreational areas, including a gaming area and a kids play area, ensuring entertainment for people of all ages. For those interested in fitness classes, the project offers an aerobic studio for invigorating workouts.

It is worth noting that the Bahrain Marina project, with a development value of BD200 million, distinguishes itself with its unique waterfront and strategic location. The project offers 192 retail units, including international shops, luxurious restaurants, globally and regionally renowned cafes, as well as a prestigious commercial complex hosting 33 stores. This ensures residents and visitors of the project an unparalleled living experience. Additionally, the project will provide 162 berths for yachts and boats, and a 3,200 square metre marina clubhouse that will offer entertainment activities and marine programs, leaving a significant impact on the development of the tourism sector in the kingdom.

Bahrain Marina will become an important destination for permanent and temporary residence, offering 274 luxurious freehold units, in addition to 304 deluxe hotel rooms and 1,769 underground parking spaces within the development. The project adheres to the highest global standards in achieving social sustainability by using environmentally friendly materials, incorporating extensive green spaces, and providing dedicated areas for sports, especially water sports, to ensure that residents of the development enjoy an active lifestyle that enhances their quality of life.

The project is located only 7 km away from Bahrain International Airport and 20 km from the King Fahd Causeway. It is expected to provide a unique integrated lifestyle on the waterfront.

About Bahrain Marina:

Bahrain Marina aspires to elevate Bahrain's status as a premier tourist destination. This exceptional project offers a range of residential choices, catering to both permanent and short-term stays, including the Bahrain Marina Residence, a luxurious hotel, and a pristine beach resort. The ambiance of Bahrain Marina seamlessly encapsulates the heritage and essence of Bahrain, strategically situated in the heart of the Arabian Gulf. This core concept guided the design of key elements such as the Marina Club building, the scenic Corniche, an array of shops and restaurants, and the picturesque sea promenade.

Key project details included in the development’s masterplan, which was designed by Benoy, a global leader in architecture and master planning:

- Project Site Area: 256,425m2

- Retail Outlets: 192

- Underground Parking Spaces: 1,769

- Berths for Yachts and Boats: 162

- Freehold Residential Units: 274

- Hotel Area: 68,637m2

- Hotel Accommodation: 304 rooms

- Beach Resort Area: 37,814m2

- Distance from Bahrain International Airport: 7 kilometres

- Distance from King Fahd Causeway: 20 kilometres

