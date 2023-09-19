Manama, Bahrain: - Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), a fintech ecosystem builder, and MSA Novo, a multi-stage investment fund focused on emerging technology markets, are pleased to announce their collaborative venture aimed at driving innovation and supporting fintech startups.

The partnership will facilitate collaborative pitching events, where portfolio and alumni members can showcase their innovative solutions hosted at Bahrain FinTech Bay's office space. Additionally, MSA Novo will actively engage and participate in various activities and events organized by Bahrain FinTech Bay to contribute to the growth and development of the fintech ecosystem. Bahrain FinTech Bay will provide lending advisory services to assist MSA Novo's portfolio startups in entering the regulatory sandbox, while both organizations will cross-engage with each other's startup portfolios, offering support and mentorship wherever possible.

"Through this partnership, Bahrain FinTech Bay aims to create a robust ecosystem for fintech startups, enabling them to connect, learn, and thrive. Our collaboration with MSA Novo aims to showcase the immense potential within our ecosystem," said Suzy Al Zeerah, COO of Bahrain FinTech Bay.

"We are excited to continue building our strategic partnerships in Bahrain, the home of MSA's inaugural regional office as Al Waha Fund was one of the first regional investors to believe in MSA’s vision of forging cross border synergies between Asia and the Middle East. Our partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay will enable us to continue to bring in more Asian mobile-first financial technologies, e-commerce, SaaS, and social platforms into the region and solidify Bahrain as a gateway to the region," commented Ben Harburg, Partner and Managing Director at MSA Novo.

This partnership between Bahrain FinTech Bay and MSA Novo ultimately aims to foster innovation and cultivate a thriving fintech ecosystem.

About Bahrain FinTech Bay:

Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) is the leading fintech ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain, fostering innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship in the financial technology sector. BFB provides a platform for fintech startups, financial institutions, government bodies, and other stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and drive the transformation of the financial services industry.

About MSA Novo:

MSA Novo is a multi-stage global institutional fund systematically investing across emerging technology markets. Their portfolio includes 50+ companies across 14 different countries in MENA, LATAM, SEA including companies such as NuBank (NYSE:NU), Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), Uber (NYSE: UBER), Boss Zhipin (NASDAQ:BZ), NIO (NASDAQ: NIO), Klarna, Tabby, and Zid.