In line with its commitment to the values of loyalty and national belonging, Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, participated in signing the Pledge of Allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This participation reflects Bahrain Bourse’s steadfast pride in the Kingdom’s wise leadership and reaffirms its commitment to playing an active role in advancing the Kingdom’s development and driving sustainable growth and progress across Bahrain.

The pledge was signed by Mr. Yusef Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, and Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, alongside members of the executive management team and employees of Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear.

Mr. Yusef Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, stated, "The Pledge of Allegiance reflects the deep sense of national belonging shared by Bahrain Bourse and its employees. We are proud to reaffirm our support for His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Kingdom’s leadership, and we remain committed to contributing to Bahrain’s continued development and success.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, added, "This pledge represents a sincere expression of appreciation for His Majesty the King and the Kingdom’s leadership. We take pride in our role in supporting Bahrain’s economic development through the continuous development of the capital market.”

The signing of the pledge underscores the strong bond between Bahrain's institutions and its leadership, and reflects the dedication of Bahrain Bourse employees to the Kingdom’s future.

This initiative also reaffirms Bahrain Bourse's commitment to supporting the Kingdom's aspirations under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and with the support and guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com