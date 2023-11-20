Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its participation in the 22nd Edition of Luxury Property Show Shanghai (LPS), the premier luxury real estate exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to once again participate in this year’s Luxury Property Show. It’s not just about showcasing our portfolio and investment opportunities; it’s about bringing to light the vibrant real estate scene in the UAE, a true global hub for business, tourism, and innovation. Recognized as a powerful source of foreign direct investment, LPS has solidified its status as a highly influential event. Here, both local and international investors can gain profound insights into the UAE’s real estate sector, highlighting the nation’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals and competitive edge over other markets.”

Among the key highlights that will be showcased at LPS is Riviera, Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, MBR City. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Also being showcased is Azizi Venice, a Venetian-inspired luxury waterfront lifestyle community set entirely within a swimmable crystal-blue water lagoon in the rapidly growing Dubai South. The high-end, mixed-use community boasts 24 million square feet of GFA. It will also feature a luxurious temperature-controlled pedestrianized boulevard and Dubai’s second opera, among a wide range of other unique, lifestyle-enhancing amenities.

Taking place from the 8th to the 10th of December, LPS is expected to draw over 6,200 Chinese VIPs and feature participation from 140+ real estate exhibitors representing over 45 countries.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

