Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is progressing swiftly in its digital transformation journey, integrating various state-of-the-art IT solutions. The new tools significantly elevate operational efficiency, increase accuracy, and augment asset management, translating into an enhanced service quality for its stakeholders, with investors and end-users reapting the most benefits. Azizi has already implemented a range of cutting-edge tools, with additional ones currently under development and soon to be deployed.

Azizi’s newly formed partnership with Freshservice has yielded impressive results, with a notable 30% improvement in response times and incident closure rates in IT service management through the implementation of robust change and problem management processes. The introduction of a chatbot service also resulted in a substantial 60% increase in user satisfaction.

The developer’s strategic collaboration with PeopleStrong is set to enhance its HR processes by introducing self-service portals and chatbot interactions for employees. As part of its digital transformation journey, the developer has integrated Ui Path for robot process automation, resulting in a remarkable 50% increase in efficiency and a reduction in errors across various recruitment and onboarding procedures. Moreover, incorporating a plant management module in the ERP system promises improved asset management and utilization, aligning seamlessly with Azizi’s growth plans.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Our steadfast commitment to constant growth in being a technology-driven and stakeholder-focused developer remains unwavering. Through the continual expansion of our digital workflows, we are dedicated to providing enhanced and more efficient services to our valued stakeholders, with a particular emphasis on our investors and end-users. By maximizing employee productivity, streamlining both internal and external processes, and harnessing the capabilities of advanced digital solutions, we ensure a smooth and effective experience for all. Our robust framework for innovation propels us toward operational excellence as we incorporate cutting-edge digital tools to address existing challenges and elevate overall efficiency. As a vital part of our growth strategy, we also place significant importance on investing in comprehensive staff training to enhance our proficiency in navigating the digital landscape. We eagerly anticipate unveiling further success stories that are firmly rooted in our digital roadmap in the near future.”

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

-Ends-

