Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Zoomlion, the renowned manufacturer of construction machinery and agricultural machinery, for the supply of 20 premium mobile and tower cranes.

Originally established in 1992 in Changsha, Hunan, China, Zoomlion is China’s largest and the world’s fifth-largest construction machinery enterprise, focusing primarily on researching, developing, and manufacturing advanced equipment, including engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and innovative construction materials.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Zoomlion, a globally renowned and leading manufacturer in the construction industry. Working with Zoomlion underscores our dedication to sourcing top-tier machinery for our projects, strengthening our ongoing quest for excellence.”

Azizi Venice in Dubai South is distinguished by its enormous crystal-blue water lagoon, multiple beaches, and extensive leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated, and beach-like shores, an 8-kilometer cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques, among several other unique community amenities will frame filtered waters.

Azizi is taking on the role as the master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all infrastructure of the large-sized, approximately AED 30 billion mixed-use development that will comprise more than 30,000 residential units spread over around 100 apartment complexes and 400 luxury villas and mansions.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the globe, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of Dubai’s most notable venues for cultural and community events.

Azizi Venice is a prime tourist attraction and a high-end local hotspot that is anticipated to welcome over 30,000 visitors daily. The opulent community will have its own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community and one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. Additionally, many underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant the thousands of visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

