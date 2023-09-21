Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with renowned Finnish brand Lappset for the supply of premium kids’ play equipment, including play planetariums, slides, swings and more, for the second and third phases of Azizi’s mega-project Riviera, located in the heart of MBR City.

Lappset, founded in 1970, is a global leader in the designing, manufacturing and installation of innovative outdoor playgrounds, fitness equipment, and recreational solutions. Committed to sustainability and safety, Lappset’s wide range of products caters to people of all ages and abilities, promoting physical activity, social interaction, and well-being. Its dedication to quality and eco-friendly practices has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in enhancing public environments for generations.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lappset, a highly acclaimed global manufacturer in top-tier outdoor playgrounds and children’s play equipment. Lappset aligns seamlessly with our vision for Riviera’s second and third phases, with our focus on quality, sustainability and ensuring a comprehensive range of amenities that enhance the well-being and foster a sense of belonging among the families residing there. By teaming up with esteemed, upscale brands like Lappset, we are advancing our commitment to real estate excellence.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

